Red Sox 7, Indians 6, 10 innings,

August 13, 2019 11:33 pm
 
Boston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 5 2 2 1 Lindor ss 5 0 3 3
Devers 3b 6 1 6 3 Mercado cf 5 0 1 0
Bgaerts ss 6 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 2 2 1
Mrtinez dh 4 1 2 0 F.Reyes dh 3 1 1 2
Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0 M.Frman pr-dh 1 0 0 0
Mreland 1b 5 0 1 1 Jo.Rmir 3b 5 0 0 0
M.Hrnan 2b 5 1 2 1 R.Perez c 4 1 0 0
Leon c 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
C.Vazqz ph-c 1 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 4 2 1 0
Brdly J cf 4 2 2 1 Naquin rf 4 0 1 0
Totals 43 7 16 7 Totals 39 6 9 6
Boston 110 022 000 1—7
Cleveland 000 102 201 0—6

E_Devers (18). DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Boston 11, Cleveland 6. 2B_Devers 4 (43), Lindor 2 (29). 3B_Betts (5). HR_Bradley Jr. (14), C.Santana (27), F.Reyes (29). SB_G.Allen (3). CS_Devers (8), Lindor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale 6 2-3 5 5 3 2 12
M.Barnes H,19 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
J.Taylor H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Eovaldi H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Workman W,9-1 BS,5 1 2 1 1 0 1
Cashner S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Clevinger 4 2-3 11 4 4 2 6
Josh D.Smith 2 1-3 1 2 2 2 2
Cimber 1 2 0 0 0 0
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wittgren L,4-1 1 2 1 1 0 1

M.Barnes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Josh D.Smith (Bradley Jr.).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_4:07. A_26,662 (35,225).

