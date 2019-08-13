Red Sox 7, Indians 6

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 5 2 2 1 1 1 .282 Devers 3b 6 1 6 3 0 0 .325 Bogaerts ss 6 0 1 0 0 3 .302 Martinez dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .312 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .285 Moreland 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .233 Hernandez 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .338 Leon c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .193 a-Vazquez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Bradley Jr. cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .221 Totals 43 7 16 7 4 10

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 0 3 3 0 1 .303 Mercado cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .271 Santana 1b 4 2 2 1 1 2 .288 Reyes dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .245 1-Freeman pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Ramirez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .247 R.Perez c 4 1 0 0 1 4 .223 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Allen lf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .245 Naquin rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Totals 39 6 9 6 3 17

Boston 110 022 000 1—7 16 1 Cleveland 000 102 201 0—6 9 0

a-struck out for Leon in the 10th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 8th.

E_Devers (18). LOB_Boston 11, Cleveland 6. 2B_Devers 4 (43), Lindor 2 (29). 3B_Betts (5). HR_Bradley Jr. (14), off Wittgren; Santana (27), off Sale; Reyes (29), off Sale. RBIs_Betts (63), Devers 3 (93), Moreland (42), Hernandez (8), Bradley Jr. (46), Lindor 3 (51), Santana (72), Reyes 2 (53). SB_Allen (3). CS_Devers (8), Lindor (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Bogaerts, Benintendi, Moreland 2, Leon); Cleveland 3 (Mercado, Santana, Kipnis). RISP_Boston 6 for 19; Cleveland 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ramirez. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Cleveland 2 (R.Perez, Kipnis), (Ramirez, Kipnis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale 6 2-3 5 5 3 2 12 108 4.40 Barnes, H, 19 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 4.66 Taylor, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.31 Eovaldi, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.12 Workman, W, 9-1, BS, 5-12 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.00 Cashner, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.79 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger 4 2-3 11 4 4 2 6 103 3.34 Smith 2 1-3 1 2 2 2 2 49 5.40 Cimber 1 2 0 0 0 0 11 3.64 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.74 Wittgren, L, 4-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 2.72

Barnes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Taylor 1-0, Eovaldi 1-0, Smith 2-0. HBP_Smith (Bradley Jr.).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_4:07. A_26,662 (35,225).

