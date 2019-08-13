Red Sox 7, Indians 6

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Devers 3b
|6
|1
|6
|3
|0
|0
|.325
|Bogaerts ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.302
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Moreland 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.338
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|a-Vazquez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|43
|7
|16
|7
|4
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.303
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Santana 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.288
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.245
|1-Freeman pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|R.Perez c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.223
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Allen lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Totals
|39
|6
|9
|6
|3
|17
|Boston
|110
|022
|000
|1—7
|16
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|102
|201
|0—6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Leon in the 10th.
1-ran for Reyes in the 8th.
E_Devers (18). LOB_Boston 11, Cleveland 6. 2B_Devers 4 (43), Lindor 2 (29). 3B_Betts (5). HR_Bradley Jr. (14), off Wittgren; Santana (27), off Sale; Reyes (29), off Sale. RBIs_Betts (63), Devers 3 (93), Moreland (42), Hernandez (8), Bradley Jr. (46), Lindor 3 (51), Santana (72), Reyes 2 (53). SB_Allen (3). CS_Devers (8), Lindor (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Bogaerts, Benintendi, Moreland 2, Leon); Cleveland 3 (Mercado, Santana, Kipnis). RISP_Boston 6 for 19; Cleveland 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Ramirez. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_Cleveland 2 (R.Perez, Kipnis), (Ramirez, Kipnis).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|6
|2-3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|12
|108
|4.40
|Barnes, H, 19
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.66
|Taylor, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.31
|Eovaldi, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.12
|Workman, W, 9-1, BS, 5-12
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.00
|Cashner, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.79
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|4
|2-3
|11
|4
|4
|2
|6
|103
|3.34
|Smith
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|49
|5.40
|Cimber
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.64
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.74
|Wittgren, L, 4-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.72
Barnes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Taylor 1-0, Eovaldi 1-0, Smith 2-0. HBP_Smith (Bradley Jr.).
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_4:07. A_26,662 (35,225).
