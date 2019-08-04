Reds 6, Braves 4, 10 innings,

|Cincinnati
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Winker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Acn Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Ervin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|E.Sarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|VnMeter lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Riley 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|B.McCnn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Grene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Aquino ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Hrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Frman ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|39
|4
|9
|4
|Cincinnati
|001
|110
|000
|3—6
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|012
|1—4
E_Stephenson (4). DP_Atlanta 3. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 11. 2B_J.Iglesias (14), Acuna Jr. (16), Riley (9). HR_Barnhart (6), Acuna Jr. (27), Donaldson (26), Flowers (9). SB_E.Suarez (3), VanMeter (4). S_S.Gray 2 (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|S.Gray
|7
|4
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Sims H,1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Garrett BS,2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Stephenson W,3-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dav.Hernandez S,2-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|Teheran
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|5
|Newcomb
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Swarzak
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Blevins
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S.Greene L,0-3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
HBP_by Teheran (Dietrich), by Newcomb (E.Suarez). WP_S.Gray.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:54. A_33,083 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.