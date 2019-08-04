Reds 6, Braves 4, 10 innings,

Cincinnati Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Winker rf 4 0 1 1 Acn Jr. rf 5 1 2 2 Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 1 2 1 E.Sarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 VnMeter lf 3 1 1 0 Riley 1b 4 0 1 0 Senzel cf 5 0 1 1 B.McCnn ph 1 0 0 0 Detrich 2b 2 1 0 0 S.Grene p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 Incarte cf 5 0 1 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 Stphnsn p 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 5 1 1 1 Aquino ph 1 1 1 0 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 5 1 3 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 2 1 3 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 S.Gray p 1 0 0 1 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 2 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 F.Frman ph-1b 1 1 0 0 Totals 33 6 8 6 Totals 39 4 9 4

Cincinnati 001 110 000 3—6 Atlanta 000 000 012 1—4

E_Stephenson (4). DP_Atlanta 3. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 11. 2B_J.Iglesias (14), Acuna Jr. (16), Riley (9). HR_Barnhart (6), Acuna Jr. (27), Donaldson (26), Flowers (9). SB_E.Suarez (3), VanMeter (4). S_S.Gray 2 (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati S.Gray 7 4 0 0 4 7 Sims H,1 1 2 1 1 0 3 Garrett BS,2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Stephenson W,3-2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Dav.Hernandez S,2-5 1 1 1 1 0 0 Atlanta Teheran 5 3 3 3 6 5 Newcomb 2 0 0 0 0 2 Swarzak 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Blevins 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 S.Greene L,0-3 1 4 3 3 0 1

HBP_by Teheran (Dietrich), by Newcomb (E.Suarez). WP_S.Gray.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sean Barber.

Advertisement

T_3:54. A_33,083 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.