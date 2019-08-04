Reds 6, Braves 4

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .268 c-Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .261 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259 VanMeter lf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .287 Senzel cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .279 Dietrich 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .207 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Aquino ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Iglesias ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .285 Barnhart c 3 2 1 3 2 0 .212 Gray p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .156 Peraza 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Totals 33 6 8 6 8 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. rf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .289 Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Donaldson 3b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .259 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .400 Riley 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 e-McCann ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Inciarte cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 2 2 .220 Flowers c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .229 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .140 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .317 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Freeman ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .301 Totals 39 4 9 4 6 11

Cincinnati 001 110 000 3—6 8 1 Atlanta 000 000 012 1—4 9 0

a-grounded out for Teheran in the 5th. b-struck out for Newcomb in the 7th. c-grounded out for Winker in the 9th. d-walked for Blevins in the 9th. e-grounded out for Riley in the 9th. f-singled for Stephenson in the 10th.

E_Stephenson (4). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 11. 2B_J.Iglesias (14), Acuna Jr. (16), Riley (9). HR_Barnhart (6), off Greene; Donaldson (26), off Sims; Acuna Jr. (27), off Garrett; Flowers (9), off Hernandez. RBIs_Winker (37), Senzel (31), Barnhart 3 (25), Gray (1), Acuna Jr. 2 (70), Donaldson (67), Flowers (21). SB_Suarez (3), VanMeter (4). S_Gray 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Winker 2, VanMeter 3, Dietrich); Atlanta 6 (Riley, Flowers 3, McCann 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 8; Atlanta 0 for 11.

Runners moved up_Inciarte. GIDP_Senzel 2, Barnhart.

DP_Atlanta 3 (Camargo, Albies, Riley), (Albies, Camargo, Riley), (Camargo, Freeman).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 7 4 0 0 4 7 110 3.25 Sims, H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 3 22 5.23 Garrett, BS, 2-2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 16 2.79 Stephenson, W, 3-2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 4.73 Hernandez, S, 2-5 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 6.92 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 5 3 3 3 6 5 86 3.46 Newcomb 2 0 0 0 0 2 25 2.50 Swarzak 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.55 Blevins 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.57 Greene, L, 0-3 1 4 3 3 0 1 13 2.02

Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 1-0. HBP_Teheran (Dietrich), Newcomb (Suarez). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:54. A_33,083 (41,149).

