Reds 6, Braves 4

August 4, 2019 5:32 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .268
c-Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .261
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259
VanMeter lf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .287
Senzel cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .279
Dietrich 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .207
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Aquino ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .285
Barnhart c 3 2 1 3 2 0 .212
Gray p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .156
Peraza 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Totals 33 6 8 6 8 9
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. rf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .289
Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Donaldson 3b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .259
Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .400
Riley 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
e-McCann ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 2 2 .220
Flowers c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .229
Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .140
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .317
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Freeman ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .301
Totals 39 4 9 4 6 11
Cincinnati 001 110 000 3—6 8 1
Atlanta 000 000 012 1—4 9 0

a-grounded out for Teheran in the 5th. b-struck out for Newcomb in the 7th. c-grounded out for Winker in the 9th. d-walked for Blevins in the 9th. e-grounded out for Riley in the 9th. f-singled for Stephenson in the 10th.

E_Stephenson (4). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 11. 2B_J.Iglesias (14), Acuna Jr. (16), Riley (9). HR_Barnhart (6), off Greene; Donaldson (26), off Sims; Acuna Jr. (27), off Garrett; Flowers (9), off Hernandez. RBIs_Winker (37), Senzel (31), Barnhart 3 (25), Gray (1), Acuna Jr. 2 (70), Donaldson (67), Flowers (21). SB_Suarez (3), VanMeter (4). S_Gray 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Winker 2, VanMeter 3, Dietrich); Atlanta 6 (Riley, Flowers 3, McCann 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 8; Atlanta 0 for 11.

Runners moved up_Inciarte. GIDP_Senzel 2, Barnhart.

DP_Atlanta 3 (Camargo, Albies, Riley), (Albies, Camargo, Riley), (Camargo, Freeman).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 7 4 0 0 4 7 110 3.25
Sims, H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 3 22 5.23
Garrett, BS, 2-2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 16 2.79
Stephenson, W, 3-2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 4.73
Hernandez, S, 2-5 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 6.92
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 5 3 3 3 6 5 86 3.46
Newcomb 2 0 0 0 0 2 25 2.50
Swarzak 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.55
Blevins 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.57
Greene, L, 0-3 1 4 3 3 0 1 13 2.02

Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 1-0. HBP_Teheran (Dietrich), Newcomb (Suarez). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:54. A_33,083 (41,149).

