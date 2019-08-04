Reds 6, Braves 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|c-Ervin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|VanMeter lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.287
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Dietrich 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Aquino ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Barnhart c
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.212
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.156
|Peraza 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|8
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.289
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.259
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.400
|Riley 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|e-McCann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.220
|Flowers c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Freeman ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Totals
|39
|4
|9
|4
|6
|11
|Cincinnati
|001
|110
|000
|3—6
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|012
|1—4
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Teheran in the 5th. b-struck out for Newcomb in the 7th. c-grounded out for Winker in the 9th. d-walked for Blevins in the 9th. e-grounded out for Riley in the 9th. f-singled for Stephenson in the 10th.
E_Stephenson (4). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 11. 2B_J.Iglesias (14), Acuna Jr. (16), Riley (9). HR_Barnhart (6), off Greene; Donaldson (26), off Sims; Acuna Jr. (27), off Garrett; Flowers (9), off Hernandez. RBIs_Winker (37), Senzel (31), Barnhart 3 (25), Gray (1), Acuna Jr. 2 (70), Donaldson (67), Flowers (21). SB_Suarez (3), VanMeter (4). S_Gray 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Winker 2, VanMeter 3, Dietrich); Atlanta 6 (Riley, Flowers 3, McCann 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 8; Atlanta 0 for 11.
Runners moved up_Inciarte. GIDP_Senzel 2, Barnhart.
DP_Atlanta 3 (Camargo, Albies, Riley), (Albies, Camargo, Riley), (Camargo, Freeman).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|7
|4
|0
|0
|4
|7
|110
|3.25
|Sims, H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|5.23
|Garrett, BS, 2-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|2.79
|Stephenson, W, 3-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|4.73
|Hernandez, S, 2-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|6.92
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|5
|86
|3.46
|Newcomb
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.50
|Swarzak
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.55
|Blevins
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.57
|Greene, L, 0-3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|13
|2.02
Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 1-0. HBP_Teheran (Dietrich), Newcomb (Suarez). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:54. A_33,083 (41,149).
