Reds 7, Angels 4

Los Angeles Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Fltcher ss-3b 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 1 2 1 0 Trout cf 3 1 2 1 Ervin ph-lf-rf 1 1 1 0 K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Thaiss 3b-1b 3 1 0 0 Aquino rf 3 1 1 1 K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 VnMeter ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Goodwin ph 1 1 1 2 J.Iglss ss 4 1 1 1 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 1 1 2 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 1 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 1 0 Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 1 L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0 T.Cole p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Pat.Snd p 2 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Tovar ss 1 0 1 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0 Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 31 7 8 5

Los Angeles 001 001 002—4 Cincinnati 510 000 10x—7

E_Trout (2). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B_J.Iglesias (15), Peraza (11). HR_Trout (37), Goodwin (10), Rengifo (4). SB_Trout (9), Votto (4). CS_Peraza (5). S_L.Castillo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles T.Cole L,1-3 1 5 5 5 1 2 Pat.Sandoval 5 3 2 2 2 8 L.Garcia 2 0 0 0 0 1 Cincinnati L.Castillo W,11-4 7 3 2 2 1 13 W.Peralta 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Lorenzen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Dav.Hernandez 2-3 1 2 2 2 2 R.Iglesias S,22-25 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Pat.Sandoval pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Pat.Sandoval 2, L.Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:07. A_21,895 (42,319).

