Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 7, Angels 4

August 5, 2019 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher ss-3b 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 1 2 1 0
Trout cf 3 1 2 1 Ervin ph-lf-rf 1 1 1 0
K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Thaiss 3b-1b 3 1 0 0 Aquino rf 3 1 1 1
K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 VnMeter ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Goodwin ph 1 1 1 2 J.Iglss ss 4 1 1 1
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 1 1 2
L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 1
Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 1 0
Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 1 L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0
T.Cole p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
Pat.Snd p 2 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0
Tovar ss 1 0 1 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0
Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 31 7 8 5
Los Angeles 001 001 002—4
Cincinnati 510 000 10x—7

E_Trout (2). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B_J.Iglesias (15), Peraza (11). HR_Trout (37), Goodwin (10), Rengifo (4). SB_Trout (9), Votto (4). CS_Peraza (5). S_L.Castillo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
T.Cole L,1-3 1 5 5 5 1 2
Pat.Sandoval 5 3 2 2 2 8
L.Garcia 2 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
L.Castillo W,11-4 7 3 2 2 1 13
W.Peralta 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Lorenzen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dav.Hernandez 2-3 1 2 2 2 2
R.Iglesias S,22-25 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Pat.Sandoval pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Pat.Sandoval 2, L.Garcia.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:07. A_21,895 (42,319).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima