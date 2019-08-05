Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 7, Angels 4

August 5, 2019 10:33 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Trout cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .299
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Thaiss 3b-1b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .214
Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254
c-Goodwin ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .287
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .242
Cole p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sandoval p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Tovar ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214
e-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Totals 32 4 5 4 4 17
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker lf 1 2 1 0 1 0 .270
a-Ervin ph-lf-rf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .340
Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257
Aquino rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333
b-VanMeter ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .285
Senzel cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .278
Peraza 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .093
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 7 8 5 3 11
Los Angeles 001 001 002—4 5 1
Cincinnati 510 000 10x—7 8 0

a-singled for Winker in the 4th. b-struck out for Aquino in the 7th. c-homered for Smith in the 9th. d-struck out for Garcia in the 9th. e-struck out for Tovar in the 9th.

E_Trout (2). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B_J.Iglesias (15), Peraza (11). HR_Rengifo (4), off Castillo; Trout (37), off Castillo; Goodwin (10), off Hernandez. RBIs_Trout (88), Rengifo (23), Goodwin 2 (31), Aquino (4), J.Iglesias (41), Senzel 2 (33), Peraza (31). SB_Trout (9), Votto (4). CS_Peraza (5). S_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Calhoun, Upton); Cincinnati 3 (Suarez, J.Iglesias, Castillo). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cincinnati 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Votto, Suarez.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, L, 1-3 1 5 5 5 1 2 27 5.14
Sandoval 5 3 2 2 2 8 96 3.60
Garcia 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 5.04
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 11-4 7 3 2 2 1 13 119 2.63
Peralta 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 5.06
Lorenzen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.05
Hernandez 2-3 1 2 2 2 2 26 7.24
R.Iglesias, S, 22-25 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.10

Sandoval pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-1, Lorenzen 2-0, R.Iglesias 1-0. WP_Sandoval 2, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:07. A_21,895 (42,319).

