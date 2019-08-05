Reds 7, Angels 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Trout cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .299 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Thaiss 3b-1b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .214 Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254 c-Goodwin ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .287 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .242 Cole p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sandoval p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Tovar ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214 e-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Totals 32 4 5 4 4 17

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker lf 1 2 1 0 1 0 .270 a-Ervin ph-lf-rf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .340 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .261 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Aquino rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333 b-VanMeter ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .285 Senzel cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .278 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .093 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 7 8 5 3 11

Los Angeles 001 001 002—4 5 1 Cincinnati 510 000 10x—7 8 0

a-singled for Winker in the 4th. b-struck out for Aquino in the 7th. c-homered for Smith in the 9th. d-struck out for Garcia in the 9th. e-struck out for Tovar in the 9th.

E_Trout (2). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B_J.Iglesias (15), Peraza (11). HR_Rengifo (4), off Castillo; Trout (37), off Castillo; Goodwin (10), off Hernandez. RBIs_Trout (88), Rengifo (23), Goodwin 2 (31), Aquino (4), J.Iglesias (41), Senzel 2 (33), Peraza (31). SB_Trout (9), Votto (4). CS_Peraza (5). S_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Calhoun, Upton); Cincinnati 3 (Suarez, J.Iglesias, Castillo). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cincinnati 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Votto, Suarez.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 1-3 1 5 5 5 1 2 27 5.14 Sandoval 5 3 2 2 2 8 96 3.60 Garcia 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 5.04 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 11-4 7 3 2 2 1 13 119 2.63 Peralta 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 5.06 Lorenzen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.05 Hernandez 2-3 1 2 2 2 2 26 7.24 R.Iglesias, S, 22-25 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.10

Sandoval pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-1, Lorenzen 2-0, R.Iglesias 1-0. WP_Sandoval 2, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:07. A_21,895 (42,319).

