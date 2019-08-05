Reds 7, Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.299
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Thaiss 3b-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.214
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|c-Goodwin ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.242
|Cole p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sandoval p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Tovar ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|e-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|4
|17
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|a-Ervin ph-lf-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.340
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Aquino rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|b-VanMeter ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.093
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|5
|3
|11
|Los Angeles
|001
|001
|002—4
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|510
|000
|10x—7
|8
|0
a-singled for Winker in the 4th. b-struck out for Aquino in the 7th. c-homered for Smith in the 9th. d-struck out for Garcia in the 9th. e-struck out for Tovar in the 9th.
E_Trout (2). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B_J.Iglesias (15), Peraza (11). HR_Rengifo (4), off Castillo; Trout (37), off Castillo; Goodwin (10), off Hernandez. RBIs_Trout (88), Rengifo (23), Goodwin 2 (31), Aquino (4), J.Iglesias (41), Senzel 2 (33), Peraza (31). SB_Trout (9), Votto (4). CS_Peraza (5). S_Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Calhoun, Upton); Cincinnati 3 (Suarez, J.Iglesias, Castillo). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cincinnati 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Votto, Suarez.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 1-3
|1
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
|27
|5.14
|Sandoval
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|96
|3.60
|Garcia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.04
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 11-4
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|13
|119
|2.63
|Peralta
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.06
|Lorenzen
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.05
|Hernandez
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|26
|7.24
|R.Iglesias, S, 22-25
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.10
Sandoval pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-1, Lorenzen 2-0, R.Iglesias 1-0. WP_Sandoval 2, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:07. A_21,895 (42,319).
