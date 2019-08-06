Listen Live Sports

Reds 8, Angels 4

August 6, 2019 11:30 pm
 
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher ss-2b 5 1 2 0 Senzel cf 5 0 2 1
Trout cf 3 2 1 1 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 1 1 1
Upton lf 2 1 1 3 Aquino rf 4 2 3 1
Pujols 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 4 1 2 2
Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0 Ervin lf 3 1 1 0
Ohtani ph 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Tovar ss 0 0 0 0 Winker ph 1 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 2 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0
K.Clhun ph 1 0 0 0 Stphnsn p 0 0 0 0
Buttrey p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
J.Sarez p 2 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0
J.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 3 2 2
K.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 DSclfni p 2 0 1 1
Bdrsian p 0 0 0 0 VnMeter lf 2 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 1 0 1 0
Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 36 8 13 8
Los Angeles 300 010 000—4
Cincinnati 300 301 01x—8

E_Upton (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Goodwin (21). HR_Trout (38), Upton (6), E.Suarez (30), Aquino (2), J.Iglesias (8), Barnhart 2 (8). CS_J.Iglesias (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
J.Suarez L,2-3 5 10 6 6 1 3
J.Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 1
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 0
Buttrey 1 2 1 1 1 2
Cincinnati
DeSclafani W,7-6 5 1-3 5 4 4 3 5
Garrett H,17 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Lorenzen H,13 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Stephenson H,3 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Sims H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
R.Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Bedrosian (E.Suarez). WP_J.Suarez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:08. A_19,288 (42,319).

