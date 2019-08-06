Reds 8, Angels 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher ss-2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .284 Trout cf 3 2 1 1 1 2 .299 Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Upton lf 2 1 1 3 2 0 .213 Pujols 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .203 c-Ohtani ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Tovar ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Rengifo 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .240 d-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Buttrey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .153 Suarez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Walsh 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Totals 32 4 7 4 5 11

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .280 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .259 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .257 Aquino rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .438 J.Iglesias ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .287 Ervin lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .340 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Barnhart c 3 3 2 2 1 0 .220 DeSclafani p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .167 VanMeter lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Totals 36 8 13 8 2 6

Los Angeles 300 010 000—4 7 1 Cincinnati 300 301 01x—8 13 0

a-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Garrett in the 7th. c-walked for Thaiss in the 8th. d-flied out for Rengifo in the 8th.

E_Upton (3). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Goodwin (21). HR_Upton (6), off DeSclafani; Trout (38), off DeSclafani; Suarez (30), off Suarez; J.Iglesias (8), off Suarez; Aquino (2), off Suarez; Barnhart (7), off Anderson; Barnhart (8), off Buttrey. RBIs_Trout (89), Upton 3 (17), Senzel (34), Suarez (72), Aquino (5), J.Iglesias 2 (43), Barnhart 2 (27), DeSclafani (1). CS_J.Iglesias (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pujols, Calhoun 2); Cincinnati 4 (Votto, Suarez, Winker 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Cincinnati 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Goodwin, Barnhart, Aquino. LIDP_DeSclafani. GIDP_Fletcher, Stassi.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pujols, Fletcher); Cincinnati 2 (J.Iglesias, Peraza, Votto), (Peraza, Votto).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, L, 2-3 5 10 6 6 1 3 91 6.22 Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 4.39 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.08 Buttrey 1 2 1 1 1 2 28 3.59 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani, W, 7-6 5 1-3 5 4 4 3 5 98 4.20 Garrett, H, 17 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.68 Lorenzen, H, 13 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.03 Stephenson, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 4.70 Sims, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 5.14 R.Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.01

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0, Stephenson 1-0, Sims 2-0. HBP_Bedrosian (Suarez). WP_Suarez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:08. A_19,288 (42,319).

