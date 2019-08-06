Reds 8, Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.299
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Upton lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.213
|Pujols 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|c-Ohtani ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Tovar ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|d-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Buttrey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.153
|Suarez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Walsh 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|5
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Suarez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Aquino rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.438
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Ervin lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Barnhart c
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.220
|DeSclafani p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|VanMeter lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|8
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|300
|010
|000—4
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|300
|301
|01x—8
|13
|0
a-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Garrett in the 7th. c-walked for Thaiss in the 8th. d-flied out for Rengifo in the 8th.
E_Upton (3). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Goodwin (21). HR_Upton (6), off DeSclafani; Trout (38), off DeSclafani; Suarez (30), off Suarez; J.Iglesias (8), off Suarez; Aquino (2), off Suarez; Barnhart (7), off Anderson; Barnhart (8), off Buttrey. RBIs_Trout (89), Upton 3 (17), Senzel (34), Suarez (72), Aquino (5), J.Iglesias 2 (43), Barnhart 2 (27), DeSclafani (1). CS_J.Iglesias (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pujols, Calhoun 2); Cincinnati 4 (Votto, Suarez, Winker 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Cincinnati 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Goodwin, Barnhart, Aquino. LIDP_DeSclafani. GIDP_Fletcher, Stassi.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pujols, Fletcher); Cincinnati 2 (J.Iglesias, Peraza, Votto), (Peraza, Votto).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 2-3
|5
|10
|6
|6
|1
|3
|91
|6.22
|Anderson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.39
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.08
|Buttrey
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|3.59
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani, W, 7-6
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|98
|4.20
|Garrett, H, 17
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.68
|Lorenzen, H, 13
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.03
|Stephenson, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.70
|Sims, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|5.14
|R.Iglesias
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.01
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0, Stephenson 1-0, Sims 2-0. HBP_Bedrosian (Suarez). WP_Suarez.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:08. A_19,288 (42,319).
