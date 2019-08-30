Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds-Cards rained out, will play back-to-back doubleheaders

August 30, 2019 8:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals are set to play back-to-back doubleheaders this weekend after Friday night’s game was postponed because of rain.

Heavy rain forced the series opener to be called off.

The Reds and NL Central-leading Cardinals will now play day-night doubleheaders on both Saturday and Sunday.

A rainout in St. Louis in early June forced a makeup as part of Saturday’s twinbill.

Advertisement

The Cardinals lead the Chicago Cubs by one game in the division.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space