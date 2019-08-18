Listen Live Sports

...

Reds put Votto on IL with back strain, recall O’Grady

August 18, 2019 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds have placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness that has kept him out of Cincinnati’s last three games.

The move is retroactive to Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled utility player Brian O’Grady from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Votto was on a six-game hitting streak before his back tightened up. The six-time All Star is hitting .262 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs in 113 games this season.

This is O’Grady’s second stint with the Reds this season. Earlier this month, he went 1 for 5 in five appearances.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

