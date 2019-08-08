Listen Live Sports

Redskins-Browns Stats

August 8, 2019 11:06 pm
 
Washington 7 0 3 0—10
Cleveland 7 10 0 13—30
First Quarter

Cle_Higgins 24 pass from Mayfield (Joseph kick), 12:47.

Was_R.Davis 46 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), 7:23.

Second Quarter

Cle_M.Wilson 40 interception return (Seibert kick), 10:53.

Cle_FG Joseph 43, 4:55.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 35, 8:21.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Montgomery 12 pass from Blough (Seibert kick), 4:19.

Cle_Sheehy-Guiseppi 86 punt return (kick failed), 3:05.

A_67,431.

___

Was Cle
First downs 12 23
Total Net Yards 271 417
Rushes-yards 27-82 23-90
Passing 189 327
Punt Returns 1-8 4-115
Kickoff Returns 4-66 1-21
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-44
Comp-Att-Int 18-34-3 26-43-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-32 2-7
Punts 6-51.5 4-44.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 7-55 6-89
Time of Possession 29:50 30:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Reynolds 9-21, Haskins 2-17, Marshall 5-17, Perine 6-13, Keenum 1-10, S.Wilson 4-4. Cleveland, Johnson 5-23, Hilliard 9-19, Gray 2-16, Chubb 1-12, Blough 2-12, Ouellette 3-5, Gilbert 1-3.

PASSING_Washington, Keenum 4-9-0-60, Haskins 8-14-2-117, Woodrum 6-11-1-44. Cleveland, Mayfield 5-6-0-77, Stanton 3-8-0-63, Gilbert 14-22-0-135, Blough 4-7-0-59.

RECEIVING_Washington, Kidsy 5-86, Harmon 2-17, R.Davis 1-46, Flanagan 1-15, S.Wilson 1-12, S.Sims 1-9, Quinn 1-8, Holtz 1-6, Rahming 1-6, C.Sims 1-6, Reynolds 1-5, Chesson 1-4, Perine 1-1. Cleveland, Higgins 5-98, Hyman 4-39, Callaway 3-42, Hilliard 3-34, Montgomery 2-47, Strong 2-27, Sheehy-Guiseppi 2-12, Chubb 1-14, Willies 1-8, Brown 1-8, Baker 1-6, Charles 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

