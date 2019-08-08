Redskins-Browns Stats

|Washington
|7
|0
|3
|0—10
|Cleveland
|7
|10
|0
|13—30
|First Quarter
Cle_Higgins 24 pass from Mayfield (Joseph kick), 12:47.
Was_R.Davis 46 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), 7:23.
Cle_M.Wilson 40 interception return (Seibert kick), 10:53.
Cle_FG Joseph 43, 4:55.
Was_FG Hopkins 35, 8:21.
Cle_Montgomery 12 pass from Blough (Seibert kick), 4:19.
Cle_Sheehy-Guiseppi 86 punt return (kick failed), 3:05.
A_67,431.
___
|Was
|Cle
|First downs
|12
|23
|Total Net Yards
|271
|417
|Rushes-yards
|27-82
|23-90
|Passing
|189
|327
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|4-115
|Kickoff Returns
|4-66
|1-21
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-44
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-34-3
|26-43-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-32
|2-7
|Punts
|6-51.5
|4-44.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|6-89
|Time of Possession
|29:50
|30:10
___
RUSHING_Washington, Reynolds 9-21, Haskins 2-17, Marshall 5-17, Perine 6-13, Keenum 1-10, S.Wilson 4-4. Cleveland, Johnson 5-23, Hilliard 9-19, Gray 2-16, Chubb 1-12, Blough 2-12, Ouellette 3-5, Gilbert 1-3.
PASSING_Washington, Keenum 4-9-0-60, Haskins 8-14-2-117, Woodrum 6-11-1-44. Cleveland, Mayfield 5-6-0-77, Stanton 3-8-0-63, Gilbert 14-22-0-135, Blough 4-7-0-59.
RECEIVING_Washington, Kidsy 5-86, Harmon 2-17, R.Davis 1-46, Flanagan 1-15, S.Wilson 1-12, S.Sims 1-9, Quinn 1-8, Holtz 1-6, Rahming 1-6, C.Sims 1-6, Reynolds 1-5, Chesson 1-4, Perine 1-1. Cleveland, Higgins 5-98, Hyman 4-39, Callaway 3-42, Hilliard 3-34, Montgomery 2-47, Strong 2-27, Sheehy-Guiseppi 2-12, Chubb 1-14, Willies 1-8, Brown 1-8, Baker 1-6, Charles 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.