Redskins-Falcons Stats

August 22, 2019 10:50 pm
 
Washington 3 3 10 3—19
Atlanta 0 7 0 0— 7
First Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 48, 4:03.

Second Quarter

Atl_I.Smith 5 run (Tavecchio kick), 6:09.

Was_FG Hopkins 29, 1:21.

Third Quarter

Was_Perine 3 run (Hopkins kick), 11:33.

Was_FG Hopkins 23, 1:59.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 40, 8:21.

A_70,126.

Was Atl
First downs 16 17
Total Net Yards 280 235
Rushes-yards 28-108 36-155
Passing 172 80
Punt Returns 1-12 2-0
Kickoff Returns 2-36 1-25
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-27-0 11-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 2-13
Punts 3-51.7 5-41.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 4-3
Penalties-Yards 6-35 9-89
Time of Possession 28:36 31:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Guice 11-44, Thompson 3-20, Reynolds 5-19, Perine 4-16, Marshall 4-11, Haskins 1-(minus 2). Atlanta, Etling 7-48, Ollison 12-42, I.Smith 5-23, Brooks-James 3-17, Ryan 2-9, Hill 4-7, Neasman 1-6, Freeman 2-3.

PASSING_Washington, Keenum 9-14-0-101, Haskins 7-13-0-74. Atlanta, Ryan 9-14-0-74, Etling 2-6-0-19.

RECEIVING_Washington, C.Sims 3-48, Harmon 2-37, Kidsy 2-11, Thompson 2-4, Sprinkle 1-28, Doctson 1-16, Holtz 1-12, Reed 1-10, Guice 1-4, Perine 1-3, Marshall 1-2. Atlanta, Sanu 3-23, Zaccheaus 2-19, Hardy 1-24, I.Smith 1-9, Ridley 1-9, Freeman 1-6, Hooper 1-2, Graham 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Tavecchio 39.

