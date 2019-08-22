Redskins-Falcons Stats

|Washington
|3
|3
|10
|3—19
|Atlanta
|0
|7
|0
|0—
|7
|First Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 48, 4:03.
Atl_I.Smith 5 run (Tavecchio kick), 6:09.
Was_FG Hopkins 29, 1:21.
Was_Perine 3 run (Hopkins kick), 11:33.
Was_FG Hopkins 23, 1:59.
Was_FG Hopkins 40, 8:21.
A_70,126.
___
|Was
|Atl
|First downs
|16
|17
|Total Net Yards
|280
|235
|Rushes-yards
|28-108
|36-155
|Passing
|172
|80
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-36
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-27-0
|11-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|2-13
|Punts
|3-51.7
|5-41.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|4-3
|Penalties-Yards
|6-35
|9-89
|Time of Possession
|28:36
|31:24
___
RUSHING_Washington, Guice 11-44, Thompson 3-20, Reynolds 5-19, Perine 4-16, Marshall 4-11, Haskins 1-(minus 2). Atlanta, Etling 7-48, Ollison 12-42, I.Smith 5-23, Brooks-James 3-17, Ryan 2-9, Hill 4-7, Neasman 1-6, Freeman 2-3.
PASSING_Washington, Keenum 9-14-0-101, Haskins 7-13-0-74. Atlanta, Ryan 9-14-0-74, Etling 2-6-0-19.
RECEIVING_Washington, C.Sims 3-48, Harmon 2-37, Kidsy 2-11, Thompson 2-4, Sprinkle 1-28, Doctson 1-16, Holtz 1-12, Reed 1-10, Guice 1-4, Perine 1-3, Marshall 1-2. Atlanta, Sanu 3-23, Zaccheaus 2-19, Hardy 1-24, I.Smith 1-9, Ridley 1-9, Freeman 1-6, Hooper 1-2, Graham 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Tavecchio 39.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.