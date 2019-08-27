Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rendon takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Orioles

August 27, 2019 3:09 am
 
1 min read
Baltimore Orioles (43-88, fifth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (73-57, second in the AL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Aaron Brooks (3-7, 6.21 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (10-5, 3.17 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -332; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Rendon is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Washington readies to play Baltimore.

The Nationals are 36-26 in home games. Washington ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .264 batting average, Rendon leads the club with an average of .329.

The Orioles are 21-42 in road games. Baltimore is slugging .412 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the team with a slugging percentage of .521.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 29 home runs and is batting .290. Rendon is 19-for-45 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and has 74 RBIs. Jonathan Villar has 14 hits and is batting .378 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .317 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Shawn Armstrong: (forearm), Hanser Alberto: (head), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

