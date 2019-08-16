Listen Live Sports

Report shows cause of AZ Alkmaar stadium roof collapse

August 16, 2019 6:48 am
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A preliminary report into the collapse of part of the stadium roof at Dutch team AZ Alkmaar says that weld connections failing led to a section of the roof falling onto seats below.

The stadium was not in use at the time of the Aug. 10 collapse and nobody was injured. Top-tier AZ is now playing its home matches at ADO The Hague’s stadium.

The Dutch Safety Board reported Friday that it also found weaknesses in the part of the stadium roof that remained intact. The board has called on the club to check the structure and strengthen it where necessary.

The club says it will check the welds as part of an ongoing investigation it ordered after the collapse and draw up a recovery plan. The stands will remain closed to the public until safety can be guaranteed.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

