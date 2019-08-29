Listen Live Sports

Richmond stifles Jacksonville 38-14, Mancuso scores twice

August 29, 2019 10:19 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancuso passed for 131 yards and rushed for a career-high 77 more including two short touchdown runs as Richmond defeated Jacksonville 38-19 in Thursday night’s season opener.

Mancuso opened the scoring with a 4-yard run in the opening quarter and capped the Spiders’ scoring with a run from the 3 in the final seconds of the third quarter.

The Spiders have won 14 straight home openers since 2005.

Mancuso guided a Richmond offense that amassed 476 total yards — including 320 on the ground and 156 passing.

Maurice Jackson scored a 56-yrd TD off a fumble when Colby Ritten sacked Jacksonville’s Calvin Turner Jr. Aaron Dykes and Milan Howard also scored rushing TDs for Richmond.

The Dolphins Craige Saxton threw one pass, a 71-yard touchdown to Jordan Younge-Humphrey. Turner completed four of eight passes for 65 yards, and rushed for 32 more with a TD.

