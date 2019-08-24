Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

‘River Pigs’ nickname of Adirondack team draws grunts

August 24, 2019 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — A new semi-pro baseball team in the Adirondacks is rooting around for a new nickname. Some residents grunted at “River Pigs.”

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that Tupper Lake Village Board Trustee David Maroun posted on Facebook Thursday night that the name of the new Empire League team will be changed.

The name River Pigs was chosen to reflect the region’s logging history. River pigs were skilled loggers who broke up logjams on rivers.

But when the team was announced in late July, some Tupper Lake residents found the name “Pigs” sounded demeaning. Fire Chief Royce Cole says the village baseball committee will discuss other options over the weekend.

Advertisement

The team is to arrive in Tupper Lake next summer.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: Adirondack Daily Enterprise, http://www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow