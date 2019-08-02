Rockies 5, Giants 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Yastrzemski lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.276
|Posey c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Slater rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|b-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Anderson p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Selman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|1-Pillar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Story ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Dahl cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Desmond lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Murphy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|McMahon 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Tapia lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Lambert p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.438
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|5
|12
|5
|4
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|130
|000—4
|9
|0
|Colorado
|011
|002
|10x—5
|12
|0
a-struck out for Diaz in the 8th. b-flied out for Slater in the 9th. c-singled for Suarez in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogt in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 7, Colorado 8. 2B_Gennett (4), Duggar (12), Wolters (14), Desmond (27). 3B_Slater (2). HR_Yastrzemski (10), off Lambert; Story (23), off Anderson; McMahon (12), off Selman. RBIs_Yastrzemski 2 (34), Crawford (45), Slater (14), Story (59), McMahon 2 (53), Wolters (27), Desmond (52). CS_Blackmon (4).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Anderson); Colorado 4 (Blackmon 2, McMahon, Tapia). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 7; Colorado 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Tapia. GIDP_Yastrzemski, Arenado, Lambert.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Gennett, Belt), (Belt, Crawford, Gennett); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Story, Murphy), (McMahon, Story, Murphy).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|72
|5.08
|Selman, BS, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|9.00
|Moronta, L, 3-6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|2.79
|Suarez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|9.42
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert
|6
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|88
|5.71
|Diaz, W, 4-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|5.13
|Oberg, S, 4-7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.56
Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Selman 1-1, Suarez 2-1. WP_Lambert.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:50. A_40,672 (50,398).
