...

Rockies 5, Giants 4

August 2, 2019 11:50 pm
 
1 min read
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .235
Yastrzemski lf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .276
Posey c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259
Sandoval 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Crawford ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .229
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Duggar cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .238
Slater rf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .261
b-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Anderson p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Selman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Vogt ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .291
1-Pillar pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Totals 35 4 9 4 3 8
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .318
Story ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .280
Dahl cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Desmond lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .271
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Murphy 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .292
McMahon 2b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .271
Tapia lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Wolters c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .282
Lambert p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .438
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 5 12 5 4 3
San Francisco 000 130 000—4 9 0
Colorado 011 002 10x—5 12 0

a-struck out for Diaz in the 8th. b-flied out for Slater in the 9th. c-singled for Suarez in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogt in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Colorado 8. 2B_Gennett (4), Duggar (12), Wolters (14), Desmond (27). 3B_Slater (2). HR_Yastrzemski (10), off Lambert; Story (23), off Anderson; McMahon (12), off Selman. RBIs_Yastrzemski 2 (34), Crawford (45), Slater (14), Story (59), McMahon 2 (53), Wolters (27), Desmond (52). CS_Blackmon (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Anderson); Colorado 4 (Blackmon 2, McMahon, Tapia). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 7; Colorado 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Tapia. GIDP_Yastrzemski, Arenado, Lambert.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Gennett, Belt), (Belt, Crawford, Gennett); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Story, Murphy), (McMahon, Story, Murphy).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 5 8 3 3 2 0 72 5.08
Selman, BS, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 9.00
Moronta, L, 3-6 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 18 2.79
Suarez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 9.42
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lambert 6 6 4 4 3 5 88 5.71
Diaz, W, 4-2 2 1 0 0 0 3 24 5.13
Oberg, S, 4-7 1 2 0 0 0 0 11 1.56

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Selman 1-1, Suarez 2-1. WP_Lambert.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:50. A_40,672 (50,398).

