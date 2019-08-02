Rockies 5, Giants 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .235 Yastrzemski lf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .276 Posey c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259 Sandoval 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Crawford ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .229 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219 Duggar cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .238 Slater rf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .261 b-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Anderson p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .083 Selman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Vogt ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .291 1-Pillar pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Totals 35 4 9 4 3 8

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .318 Story ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .280 Dahl cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Desmond lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .271 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Murphy 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .292 McMahon 2b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .271 Tapia lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Wolters c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .282 Lambert p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .438 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 5 12 5 4 3

San Francisco 000 130 000—4 9 0 Colorado 011 002 10x—5 12 0

a-struck out for Diaz in the 8th. b-flied out for Slater in the 9th. c-singled for Suarez in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogt in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Colorado 8. 2B_Gennett (4), Duggar (12), Wolters (14), Desmond (27). 3B_Slater (2). HR_Yastrzemski (10), off Lambert; Story (23), off Anderson; McMahon (12), off Selman. RBIs_Yastrzemski 2 (34), Crawford (45), Slater (14), Story (59), McMahon 2 (53), Wolters (27), Desmond (52). CS_Blackmon (4).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Anderson); Colorado 4 (Blackmon 2, McMahon, Tapia). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 7; Colorado 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Tapia. GIDP_Yastrzemski, Arenado, Lambert.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Gennett, Belt), (Belt, Crawford, Gennett); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Story, Murphy), (McMahon, Story, Murphy).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 5 8 3 3 2 0 72 5.08 Selman, BS, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 9.00 Moronta, L, 3-6 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 18 2.79 Suarez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 9.42 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lambert 6 6 4 4 3 5 88 5.71 Diaz, W, 4-2 2 1 0 0 0 3 24 5.13 Oberg, S, 4-7 1 2 0 0 0 0 11 1.56

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Selman 1-1, Suarez 2-1. WP_Lambert.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:50. A_40,672 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.