Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 6

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Locastro lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Lamb ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .225 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marte cf-2b 5 2 4 2 0 0 .320 Escobar 3b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .273 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Flores 2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .291 1-Dyson pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Jones rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .267 Ray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .068 Andriese p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rojas rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .444 Totals 37 6 12 6 2 8

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .323 Story ss 3 2 1 0 0 0 .288 Arenado 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .303 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .201 Desmond lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .259 Tapia cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .291 Hampson 2b 1 0 0 1 0 1 .212 a-McMahon ph-2b 2 1 1 3 0 1 .265 Wolters c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091 b-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 7 10 7 2 9

Arizona 200 003 001—6 12 4 Colorado 011 003 002—7 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Hampson in the 6th. b-struck out for Freeland in the 6th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th. d-walked for Chafin in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 8th.

E_Marte (1), Walker (7), Flores (2), Ahmed (9). LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 8. 2B_Marte 2 (27), Rojas (1), Arenado (24), Alonso (10). HR_Escobar (27), off Freeland; Flores (3), off Freeland; McMahon (14), off Hirano; Arenado (27), off Bradley. RBIs_Marte 2 (70), Escobar 2 (96), Flores 2 (18), Arenado 2 (90), Alonso (35), Hampson (14), McMahon 3 (59). S_Desmond, Hampson.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Marte, Escobar, Ahmed 2); Colorado 5 (Arenado 3, Desmond, McMahon). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Walker, Locastro, Alonso. GIDP_Walker, Ray, Freeland.

DP_Arizona 1 (Flores, Ahmed, Walker); Colorado 2 (Freeland, Story, Hampson), (Arenado, Hampson, Alonso).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 2 1 1 1 2 2 45 3.99 Andriese 3 2 1 1 0 3 55 5.51 Hirano 1 5 3 3 0 1 28 4.60 Chafin 2 1 0 0 0 3 20 4.01 Bradley, L, 3-5 0 1 2 2 0 0 7 4.13 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 6 8 5 5 1 6 88 7.09 Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.89 Davis 1 2 0 0 0 0 22 6.06 Oberg, W, 6-1 1 1 1 1 1 1 27 2.29

HBP_Hirano (Story), Bradley (Story). WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:25. A_32,247 (50,398).

