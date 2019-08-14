Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 6

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Locastro lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Lamb ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marte cf-2b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.320
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|1-Dyson pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.267
|Ray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.068
|Andriese p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rojas rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|2
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Story ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.303
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.201
|Desmond lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Tapia cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Hampson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|a-McMahon ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.265
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|b-Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|2
|9
|Arizona
|200
|003
|001—6
|12
|4
|Colorado
|011
|003
|002—7
|10
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-homered for Hampson in the 6th. b-struck out for Freeland in the 6th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th. d-walked for Chafin in the 9th.
1-ran for Flores in the 8th.
E_Marte (1), Walker (7), Flores (2), Ahmed (9). LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 8. 2B_Marte 2 (27), Rojas (1), Arenado (24), Alonso (10). HR_Escobar (27), off Freeland; Flores (3), off Freeland; McMahon (14), off Hirano; Arenado (27), off Bradley. RBIs_Marte 2 (70), Escobar 2 (96), Flores 2 (18), Arenado 2 (90), Alonso (35), Hampson (14), McMahon 3 (59). S_Desmond, Hampson.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Marte, Escobar, Ahmed 2); Colorado 5 (Arenado 3, Desmond, McMahon). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; Colorado 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Walker, Locastro, Alonso. GIDP_Walker, Ray, Freeland.
DP_Arizona 1 (Flores, Ahmed, Walker); Colorado 2 (Freeland, Story, Hampson), (Arenado, Hampson, Alonso).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|45
|3.99
|Andriese
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|55
|5.51
|Hirano
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|4.60
|Chafin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|4.01
|Bradley, L, 3-5
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|4.13
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|88
|7.09
|Diaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.89
|Davis
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|6.06
|Oberg, W, 6-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|2.29
HBP_Hirano (Story), Bradley (Story). WP_Freeland.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:25. A_32,247 (50,398).
