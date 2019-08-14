Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 6

August 14, 2019 6:50 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Locastro lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Lamb ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .225
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marte cf-2b 5 2 4 2 0 0 .320
Escobar 3b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .273
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Flores 2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .291
1-Dyson pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Jones rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .267
Ray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .068
Andriese p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rojas rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .444
Totals 37 6 12 6 2 8
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .323
Story ss 3 2 1 0 0 0 .288
Arenado 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .303
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .201
Desmond lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .259
Tapia cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .291
Hampson 2b 1 0 0 1 0 1 .212
a-McMahon ph-2b 2 1 1 3 0 1 .265
Wolters c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091
b-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 7 10 7 2 9
Arizona 200 003 001—6 12 4
Colorado 011 003 002—7 10 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Hampson in the 6th. b-struck out for Freeland in the 6th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th. d-walked for Chafin in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 8th.

E_Marte (1), Walker (7), Flores (2), Ahmed (9). LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 8. 2B_Marte 2 (27), Rojas (1), Arenado (24), Alonso (10). HR_Escobar (27), off Freeland; Flores (3), off Freeland; McMahon (14), off Hirano; Arenado (27), off Bradley. RBIs_Marte 2 (70), Escobar 2 (96), Flores 2 (18), Arenado 2 (90), Alonso (35), Hampson (14), McMahon 3 (59). S_Desmond, Hampson.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Marte, Escobar, Ahmed 2); Colorado 5 (Arenado 3, Desmond, McMahon). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Walker, Locastro, Alonso. GIDP_Walker, Ray, Freeland.

DP_Arizona 1 (Flores, Ahmed, Walker); Colorado 2 (Freeland, Story, Hampson), (Arenado, Hampson, Alonso).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 2 1 1 1 2 2 45 3.99
Andriese 3 2 1 1 0 3 55 5.51
Hirano 1 5 3 3 0 1 28 4.60
Chafin 2 1 0 0 0 3 20 4.01
Bradley, L, 3-5 0 1 2 2 0 0 7 4.13
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 6 8 5 5 1 6 88 7.09
Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.89
Davis 1 2 0 0 0 0 22 6.06
Oberg, W, 6-1 1 1 1 1 1 1 27 2.29

HBP_Hirano (Story), Bradley (Story). WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:25. A_32,247 (50,398).

