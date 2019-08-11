Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rockies 8, Padres 3

August 11, 2019 6:57 pm
 
Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tapia lf-cf 5 1 2 1 Tts Jr. ss 4 0 0 0
Story ss 5 0 1 1 Naylor lf 4 1 1 1
Blckmon rf 5 1 2 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0
Y.Alnso 1b 2 2 1 2 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
McMahon 3b 4 2 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0
Daza cf 2 0 0 0 F.Mejia c 4 1 3 1
Desmond lf 3 1 2 2 G.Grcia 2b 3 0 0 0
Wolters c 4 1 2 1 Margot cf 3 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0
Marquez p 2 0 1 1 Edwrds p 0 0 0 0
D.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 Lamet p 2 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Baez p 0 0 0 0
Myers cf 1 0 1 0
Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 32 3 6 2
Colorado 000 004 022—8
San Diego 011 000 100—3

E_Tatis Jr. (18). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 11, San Diego 5. 2B_Story (30), Blackmon (30), McMahon (18), F.Mejia (7). HR_Y.Alonso (10), Naylor (6), F.Mejia (6). SB_Story (16). S_Marquez 2 (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Marquez W,11-5 8 5 3 3 2 9
Estevez 1 1 0 0 1 1
San Diego
Lamet 5 3 2 2 3 7
Stammen L,6-6 2-3 4 2 2 0 0
Baez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Strahm 1 3 2 2 0 1
Edwards Jr. 1 2 2 2 2 1

Lamet pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Lamet (Wolters). WP_Lamet.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:03. A_28,930 (42,445).

Sports News

