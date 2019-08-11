Rockies 8, Padres 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia lf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Story ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Alonso 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.198
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.264
|Daza cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Desmond lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Wolters c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.216
|Marquez p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|a-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|6
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Naylor lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Mejia c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Garcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Edwards Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kinsler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Lamet p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Myers cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Colorado
|000
|004
|022—8
|12
|0
|San Diego
|011
|000
|100—3
|6
|1
a-flied out for Marquez in the 9th. b-flied out for Edwards Jr. in the 9th.
E_Tatis Jr. (18). LOB_Colorado 11, San Diego 5. 2B_Story (30), Blackmon (30), McMahon (18), Mejia (7). HR_Alonso (10), off Lamet; Mejia (6), off Marquez; Naylor (6), off Marquez. RBIs_Tapia (35), Story (66), Alonso 2 (34), Wolters (28), Marquez (11), Desmond 2 (55), Naylor (23), Mejia (16). SB_Story (16). S_Marquez 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Tapia 3, Story, Blackmon, McMahon 2); San Diego 2 (Renfroe, Kinsler). RISP_Colorado 6 for 16; San Diego 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Wolters, Garcia. GIDP_Garcia.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, Alonso).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez, W, 11-5
|8
|5
|3
|3
|2
|9
|93
|4.75
|Estevez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.18
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|85
|3.86
|Stammen, L, 6-6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|3.84
|Baez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|Strahm
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|5.38
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|23
|6.61
Lamet pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 2-0. HBP_Lamet (Wolters). WP_Lamet.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:03. A_28,930 (42,445).
