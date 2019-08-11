Listen Live Sports

Rockies 8, Padres 3

August 11, 2019 6:57 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tapia lf-cf 5 1 2 1 1 0 .278
Story ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .282
Blackmon rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .323
Alonso 1b 2 2 1 2 3 0 .198
McMahon 3b 4 2 1 0 1 3 .264
Daza cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Desmond lf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .263
Wolters c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283
Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .216
Marquez p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .205
a-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 12 8 6 10
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Naylor lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279
Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .240
Mejia c 4 1 3 1 0 1 .280
Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Lamet p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Myers cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Totals 32 3 6 2 3 10
Colorado 000 004 022—8 12 0
San Diego 011 000 100—3 6 1

a-flied out for Marquez in the 9th. b-flied out for Edwards Jr. in the 9th.

E_Tatis Jr. (18). LOB_Colorado 11, San Diego 5. 2B_Story (30), Blackmon (30), McMahon (18), Mejia (7). HR_Alonso (10), off Lamet; Mejia (6), off Marquez; Naylor (6), off Marquez. RBIs_Tapia (35), Story (66), Alonso 2 (34), Wolters (28), Marquez (11), Desmond 2 (55), Naylor (23), Mejia (16). SB_Story (16). S_Marquez 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Tapia 3, Story, Blackmon, McMahon 2); San Diego 2 (Renfroe, Kinsler). RISP_Colorado 6 for 16; San Diego 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Wolters, Garcia. GIDP_Garcia.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, Alonso).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Marquez, W, 11-5 8 5 3 3 2 9 93 4.75
Estevez 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 4.18
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet 5 3 2 2 3 7 85 3.86
Stammen, L, 6-6 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 16 3.84
Baez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 0.00
Strahm 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 5.38
Edwards Jr. 1 2 2 2 2 1 23 6.61

Lamet pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 2-0. HBP_Lamet (Wolters). WP_Lamet.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:03. A_28,930 (42,445).

