Rodríguez, Arriola help DC United beat Galaxy 2-1

August 11, 2019 9:54 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lucas Rodríguez and Paul Arriola scored in D.C. United’s 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night.

Rodríguez side-footed a rebound into an open net to make it 2-1 in the 73rd minute. Ulises Segura’s shot from outside the box was stopped by a diving David Bingham but the rebound went directly to Arriola and the corner of the 6-yard box. His first-timer was parried by Bingham, but Rodríguez tapped in the putback from near the spot.

D.C. (10-7-9) snapped a three-game winless skid and won for just the second time in its last eight matches.

Bill Hamid played a goal kick into the attacking half where Quincy Amarikwa headed it to Segura, who flipped an arcing pass to the top of the area where Paul Arriola first-timed it to give D.C. United the lead in the 28th minute.

Favio Álvarez tied it in the 48th.

Hamid finished with three saves. After a failed clearance attempt by D.C. United in first-half stoppage time, Uriel Antuna turned and fired from near the spot but Hamid made a diving one-handed stop. He also made a diving save in the 70th minute.

The Galaxy (12-11-1) have lost four of their last five games.

