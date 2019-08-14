Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ronaldo lawyers want lawsuit to go to private arbitration

August 14, 2019 3:49 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers are trying to push a lawsuit by a Nevada woman who alleges the soccer star raped her out of U.S. court and into private arbitration.

Court documents filed in Las Vegas ask a judge to declare a confidentiality agreement and $375,000 hush-money settlement stemming from the 2009 encounter are still in effect with plaintiff Kathryn Mayorga.

Mayorga’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages.

Ronaldo’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, declined comment. He has said Ronaldo and Mayorga had consensual sex at a Las Vegas hotel.

The Aug. 8 court filing disputes claims by Mayorga’s lawyers that she was too traumatized to be legally competent to enter the confidentiality agreement in 2010.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who say they’re victims of sexual assault, but Mayorga has consented to be named.

