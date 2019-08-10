Listen Live Sports

Roof collapses at AZ Alkmaar’s stadium; nobody injured

August 10, 2019 12:58 pm
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Strong winds caused part of a roof to collapse at Dutch top-flight team AZ Alkmaar’s ground on Saturday, a regional emergency services coordinator said in a tweet.

AZ was not playing at the time and nobody was injured.

Photos circulating on social media show that a section of the roof on one side of the AFAS Stadium fell on to seating below.

AZ plays its second Eredivisie match of the season at RKC Waalwijk Sunday.

