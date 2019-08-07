Listen Live Sports

Royals speedy Hamilton has back-to-back plays overturned

August 7, 2019 8:59 pm
 
< a min read
BOSTON (AP) — Kansas City Royals speedster Billy Hamilton is so fast even the first base umpire couldn’t seem to believe it.

Hamilton was called out at first by umpire Mark Carlson twice in the first four innings of Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Both times the plays were overturned on instant replay.

Hamilton is one of the fastest players in the game. He has stolen almost 300 bases in his career.

When he came up in the second inning with a runner on first, he hit a comebacker to the mound to start what could have been a double play. But after he was called out, the Royals challenged and the replay showed Hamilton just beat the throw.

In the fourth, he narrowly legged out an infield single to the shortstop. He then stole second but was thrown out trying to take third on a fly ball to center.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

