Rubio, Acosta lead Rapids to 2-1 win over Earthquakes

August 10, 2019 11:10 pm
 
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Rapids beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Saturday night.

Rubio poked a roller around defender Guram Kashia inside the post to make it 2-1 in 73rd minute. Rubio has scored all six of his goals this season in his last eight games, including one in each of the last three.

Kellyn Acosta also scored for Colorado. The Rapids (7-12-5) have won back-to-back games following a four-game winless streak.

Acosta ripped a low right-footer from 25 yards out that deflected off the hand of goalkeeper Daniel Vega into the net to open the scoring in the 44th. After a failed clearance attempt by the Rapids, Danny Hoesen tapped it to Valeri Qazaishvili to tie it at 1 in the 62nd.

The Earthquakes (11-8-5) had their five-game unbeaten streak snapped.

