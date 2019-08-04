Listen Live Sports

Rusnák and Savarino score, Real Salt Lake beats NYCFC 3-1

August 4, 2019 12:25 am
 
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Albert Rusnák and Jefferson Savarino scored and Kyle Beckerman had two assists to help Real Salt Lake beat New York City FC 3-1 on Saturday night.

RSL (10-9-4) is unbeaten in its last four games and has just one loss in its last eight.

NYCFC’s clearance went directly to Beckerman about 10 yards outside the area, where he tapped it to Rusnák on the left side. He took one touch and ripped a right-footer just inside the near post to give RSL a 2-1 lead in the 75th minute.

Anton Tinnerholm stole a lazy pass in the attacking half and fed it to Alexander Ring at the top of the box where he took a touch, spun around and blasted a left-footer to give NYCFC (9-4-8) a 1-0 lead in the fourth.

Savarino tied it with a rising left-footer from the corner of the 6-yard box in the 37th minute and then bounced an entry to Nick Besler for the back-heel finish from point-blank range to cap the scoring in the 88th.

Nick Rimando had six saves for Real Salt Lake.

