Russian race walker Medvedeva given 8-year doping ban

August 30, 2019 8:33 am
 
MONACO (AP) — Russian race walker Yekaterina Medvedeva has been banned for eight years for a second doping offense.

The 25-year-old Medvedeva was once one of Russia’s most promising young athletes after winning the world under-20 title in 2012.

The Athletics Integrity Unit brought the case after finding Medvedeva’s blood samples showed unnaturally high levels of hemoglobin, which transports oxygen.

Medvedeva argued that was because of a medical condition but a disciplinary tribunal said “her testimony has been vague” and was rejected by scientific experts.

Russia dominated race walking for years but almost all its top competitors have since been banned for doping, and its former head coach banned for life.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

