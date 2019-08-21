Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russian race walker Sergei Bakulin banned 8 years for doping

August 21, 2019 6:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONACO (AP) — Russian race walker Sergei Bakulin, who was previously stripped of a world title for doping, has been banned again, this time for eight years.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Bakulin’s blood passport data showed signs of doping. It is the same rule that cost him the 2011 world 50-kilometer title.

Bakulin returned to competition from his first ban in 2016 and won the Russian 50K title last year. With Russia’s track federation suspended for widespread drug use, he wasn’t allowed to compete internationally.

Russia dominated race walking for years but almost all its top competitors have since been banned for doping. Coach Viktor Chegin was banned for life in 2016 but has allegedly continued to train members of Russia’s national team in secret.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union