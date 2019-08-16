Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sailing team to fly 2 crew to US to bring Thunberg boat back

August 16, 2019 4:12 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — The sailing team that’s taking climate activist Greta Thunberg from England to the United States aboard a high-tech racing yacht says it will fly two crew across the Atlantic to bring the boat back, but that the carbon emissions from their flights will be compensated for.

A spokeswoman for Team Malizia said it’ll be necessary to fly the crew to the U.S. because the high-profile trip with the 16-year-old Swedish campaigner that left Plymouth on Wednesday was arranged at very short notice.

Holly Cova told The Associated Press by email Friday that “we only have one boat, so they cannot easily sail over to meet them.”

Cova said the team recognizes it’s “an imperfect solution” but believes offsetting the emissions by funding carbon-reducing projects elsewhere “is better than doing nothing.”

