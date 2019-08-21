Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saints add veteran linebacker Will Compton to camp roster

August 21, 2019 1:41 pm
 
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have added linebacker Will Compton and offensive lineman Fisayo Awolaja to their training camp roster.

The additions, announced by coach Sean Payton on Wednesday, come after the club waived reserve long snapper Nick Moore and placed offensive tackle Chris Clark on injured reserve.

Clark was carted off the field with a right leg injury during Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles after being tangled up in a sack of Saints reserve quarterback Taysom Hill.

The Saints have not specified the extent of his injuries. Moore was working behind incumbent starting long snapper Zach Wood.

Compton is entering his seventh NFL season out of Nebraska. He spent his first five seasons in Washington, where he started 33 games. Last season, he played 12 games for Tennessee and started twice.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Awolaja is an undrafted rookie out of Northern Colorado.

