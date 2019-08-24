Saints-Jets Stats

|New Orleans
|10
|3
|3
|12—28
|New York
|0
|7
|6
|0—13
|First Quarter
NO_Thomas 19 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:52.
NO_FG Lutz 39, 8:42.
NYJ_Montgomery 2 pass from Darnold (Bertolet kick), 8:22.
NO_FG Lutz 40, 2:20.
NYJ_FG Bertolet 48, 12:33.
NYJ_FG Bertolet 56, 8:40.
NO_FG Lutz 38, 2:36.
NO_Harris 78 punt return (Lutz kick), 7:27.
NO_safety, 4:05.
NO_FG Lutz 34, 1:54.
A_74,615.
___
|NO
|NYJ
|First downs
|22
|16
|Total Net Yards
|405
|300
|Rushes-yards
|25-80
|22-95
|Passing
|325
|205
|Punt Returns
|5-93
|5-39
|Kickoff Returns
|4-69
|3-51
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-45-0
|23-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|2-11
|Punts
|6-50.7
|7-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|16-142
|15-128
|Time of Possession
|35:26
|24:34
___
RUSHING_New Orleans, Washington 8-29, Ozigbo 6-20, T.Hill 2-15, K.Williams 4-9, Line 1-4, Kamara 2-4, Rodgers 2-(minus 1). New York, Cannon 6-51, McGuire 5-21, Montgomery 8-21, Webb 1-5, Siemian 1-(minus 1), Powell 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 4-6-0-68, Bridgewater 15-26-0-143, T.Hill 8-13-0-127. New York, Darnold 8-13-0-97, Siemian 5-7-0-34, Falk 3-3-0-29, Webb 7-10-0-56.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Arnold 5-83, Butler 4-27, Grayson 2-53, Thomas 2-39, Kamara 2-29, Ozigbo 2-23, Harris 2-18, Washington 2-16, Carr 2-8, Derby 1-14, Kirkwood 1-11, Rodgers 1-9, Cobbs 1-8. New York, Montgomery 4-24, Cannon 3-28, White 3-28, Burnett 3-16, Ro.Anderson 2-60, Thompson 2-19, Peake 1-10, Crowder 1-8, Dortch 1-7, D.Brown 1-6, Herndon 1-5, McGuire 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 43.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.