Saints-Jets Stats

August 24, 2019 11:17 pm
 
New Orleans 10 3 3 12—28
New York 0 7 6 0—13
First Quarter

NO_Thomas 19 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:52.

NO_FG Lutz 39, 8:42.

Second Quarter

NYJ_Montgomery 2 pass from Darnold (Bertolet kick), 8:22.

NO_FG Lutz 40, 2:20.

Third Quarter

NYJ_FG Bertolet 48, 12:33.

NYJ_FG Bertolet 56, 8:40.

NO_FG Lutz 38, 2:36.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Harris 78 punt return (Lutz kick), 7:27.

NO_safety, 4:05.

NO_FG Lutz 34, 1:54.

A_74,615.

NO NYJ
First downs 22 16
Total Net Yards 405 300
Rushes-yards 25-80 22-95
Passing 325 205
Punt Returns 5-93 5-39
Kickoff Returns 4-69 3-51
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-45-0 23-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 2-11
Punts 6-50.7 7-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 16-142 15-128
Time of Possession 35:26 24:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Washington 8-29, Ozigbo 6-20, T.Hill 2-15, K.Williams 4-9, Line 1-4, Kamara 2-4, Rodgers 2-(minus 1). New York, Cannon 6-51, McGuire 5-21, Montgomery 8-21, Webb 1-5, Siemian 1-(minus 1), Powell 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 4-6-0-68, Bridgewater 15-26-0-143, T.Hill 8-13-0-127. New York, Darnold 8-13-0-97, Siemian 5-7-0-34, Falk 3-3-0-29, Webb 7-10-0-56.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Arnold 5-83, Butler 4-27, Grayson 2-53, Thomas 2-39, Kamara 2-29, Ozigbo 2-23, Harris 2-18, Washington 2-16, Carr 2-8, Derby 1-14, Kirkwood 1-11, Rodgers 1-9, Cobbs 1-8. New York, Montgomery 4-24, Cannon 3-28, White 3-28, Burnett 3-16, Ro.Anderson 2-60, Thompson 2-19, Peake 1-10, Crowder 1-8, Dortch 1-7, D.Brown 1-6, Herndon 1-5, McGuire 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 43.

