San Diego 3, Boston 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|26
|3
|5
|3
|
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Travis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Owings 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brasier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cashner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|San Diego
|300
|000
|00x
|—
|3
E_Machado (12). DP_Boston 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Boston 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Margot 2 (17), France (4). HR_Martinez (30), Machado (26). SB_Margot (17). S_Lucchesi (4).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Johnson L,1-2
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cashner
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Walden
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lucchesi W,8-7
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Stammen H,26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perdomo H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Muñoz H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yates S,36-39
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:54. A_38,026 (42,445).
