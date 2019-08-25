Listen Live Sports

San Diego 3, Boston 1

August 25, 2019 7:14 pm
 
Boston San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 26 3 5 3
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 Margot cf 3 1 2 0
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Mejía lf 3 1 1 1
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Martinez lf 4 1 1 1 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0
Travis 1b 4 0 1 0 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Muñoz p 0 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Owings 2b 2 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 1 1 2
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
Johnson p 1 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0
Brasier p 0 0 0 0 France 2b 3 0 1 0
Hernández ph 1 0 1 0 Urías ss 3 0 0 0
Cashner p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 2 0 0 0
Walden p 0 0 0 0 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0
Holt ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Myers lf 1 0 0 0
Boston 000 100 000 1
San Diego 300 000 00x 3

E_Machado (12). DP_Boston 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Boston 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Margot 2 (17), France (4). HR_Martinez (30), Machado (26). SB_Margot (17). S_Lucchesi (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Johnson L,1-2 3 4 3 3 3 1
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cashner 2 1 0 0 1 1
Walden 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Lucchesi W,8-7 5 3 1 1 2 3
Stammen H,26 1 0 0 0 0 2
Perdomo H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Muñoz H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1
Yates S,36-39 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:54. A_38,026 (42,445).

