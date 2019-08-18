San Diego 3, Philadelphia 2

San Diego Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 31 2 4 2 Margot cf 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Naylor lf 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 Harper rf 1 1 1 0 Garcia 2b 0 0 0 0 Haseley rf 1 1 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 0 2 2 Renfroe rf 2 1 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 France 2b 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez 3b 2 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 1 2 2 Miller ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 1 4 1 Vargas p 2 0 0 0 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Jankowski lf 1 0 0 0

San Diego 000 200 100 — 3 Philadelphia 100 001 000 — 2

DP_San Diego 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hosmer (24), Segura 2 (28). HR_Urías (2), Hedges (9). SB_Margot (17).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Lucchesi W,8-7 6 3 2 2 2 4 Stammen H,25 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Strahm H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Muñoz H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Yates S,35-38 1 0 0 0 0 3

Philadelphia Vargas 5 2-3 6 2 2 2 4 Hughes L,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Morin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Neris 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:21. A_36,210 (43,647).

