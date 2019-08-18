Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 2

August 18, 2019 4:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 9 3 2 8
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Naylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Renfroe rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .237
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290
France 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Urías ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .194
Hedges c 4 1 4 1 0 0 .197
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .077
a-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Jankowski lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 2 8
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Harper rf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .254
Haseley rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .255
Segura ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .284
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Rodríguez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .215
b-Miller ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Vargas p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .375
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 200 100_3 9 0
Philadelphia 100 001 000_2 4 0

a-pinch hit for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-popped out for Rodríguez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hughes in the 7th.

LOB_San Diego 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hosmer (24), Segura 2 (28). HR_Urías (2), off Vargas; Hedges (9), off Hughes. RBIs_Urías 2 (13), Hedges (31), Segura 2 (50). SB_Margot (17). CS_Urías (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Hosmer, France); Philadelphia 2 (Dickerson 2). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Rodríguez, Segura, Realmuto, Segura, Realmuto).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, W, 8-7 6 3 2 2 2 4 109 4.20
Stammen, H, 25 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.73
Strahm, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.21
Muñoz, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.76
Yates, S, 35-38 1 0 0 0 0 3 27 1.08
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas 5 2-3 6 2 2 2 4 86 3.91
Hughes, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 21 3.86
Morin 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.38
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.31

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0, Hughes 1-0. WP_Lucchesi.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:21. A_36,210 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US