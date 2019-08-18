San Diego 3, Philadelphia 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 9 3 2 8 Margot cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Naylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Renfroe rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .237 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290 France 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Urías ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .194 Hedges c 4 1 4 1 0 0 .197 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .077 a-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Jankowski lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 2 8 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Harper rf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .254 Haseley rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .255 Segura ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .284 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Rodríguez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .215 b-Miller ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Vargas p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .375 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego 000 200 100_3 9 0 Philadelphia 100 001 000_2 4 0

a-pinch hit for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-popped out for Rodríguez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hughes in the 7th.

LOB_San Diego 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hosmer (24), Segura 2 (28). HR_Urías (2), off Vargas; Hedges (9), off Hughes. RBIs_Urías 2 (13), Hedges (31), Segura 2 (50). SB_Margot (17). CS_Urías (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Hosmer, France); Philadelphia 2 (Dickerson 2). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Rodríguez, Segura, Realmuto, Segura, Realmuto).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, W, 8-7 6 3 2 2 2 4 109 4.20 Stammen, H, 25 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.73 Strahm, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.21 Muñoz, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.76 Yates, S, 35-38 1 0 0 0 0 3 27 1.08

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas 5 2-3 6 2 2 2 4 86 3.91 Hughes, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 21 3.86 Morin 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.38 Neris 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.31

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0, Hughes 1-0. WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:21. A_36,210 (43,647).

