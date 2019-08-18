San Diego 3, Philadelphia 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|2
|8
|
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Naylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|France 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.194
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|a-Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|8
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Harper rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Haseley rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Rodríguez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|b-Miller ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Vargas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|000
|200
|100_3
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|001
|000_2
|4
|0
a-pinch hit for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-popped out for Rodríguez in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hughes in the 7th.
LOB_San Diego 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hosmer (24), Segura 2 (28). HR_Urías (2), off Vargas; Hedges (9), off Hughes. RBIs_Urías 2 (13), Hedges (31), Segura 2 (50). SB_Margot (17). CS_Urías (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Hosmer, France); Philadelphia 2 (Dickerson 2). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 3.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Rodríguez, Segura, Realmuto, Segura, Realmuto).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, W, 8-7
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|109
|4.20
|Stammen, H, 25
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.73
|Strahm, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.21
|Muñoz, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.76
|Yates, S, 35-38
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|1.08
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|86
|3.91
|Hughes, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.86
|Morin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.38
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.31
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0, Hughes 1-0. WP_Lucchesi.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:21. A_36,210 (43,647).
