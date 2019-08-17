Listen Live Sports

San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3

August 17, 2019 10:30 pm
 
San Diego Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 33 3 6 3
Margot cf 5 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0
Naylor lf 3 0 1 2 Harper rf 4 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 2 1
Machado 3b 5 0 2 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 5 1 3 0 Segura ss 3 1 1 0
Mejía c 5 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 1 2 0 Kingery 3b 4 1 1 1
France 2b 4 1 1 1 Haseley cf 4 0 0 0
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Eflin p 1 0 1 1
Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0
Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Urías ss 4 0 1 1 Suárez p 0 0 0 0
Lamet p 2 1 1 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0 Morrison ph 1 0 0 0
Parker p 0 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 320 000 5
Philadelphia 021 000 000 3

LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Renfroe (18), Naylor (8), Machado (17), Segura (26), Kingery (28), Dickerson (2). HR_Realmuto (19). S_Lamet (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lamet W,2-2 6 6 3 3 1 6
Strahm H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Muñoz H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Yates S,34-37 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Eflin 3 2-3 7 3 3 2 2
Pivetta L,4-5 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Suárez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 2
Álvarez 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Yates (Segura). WP_Lamet, Yates.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:16. A_31,332 (43,647).

