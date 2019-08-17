San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|3
|5
|
|Margot cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Naylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.255
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Mejía c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|France 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.181
|Lamet p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Garcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|1
|9
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Kingery 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.171
|Pivetta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|a-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|000
|320
|000_5
|12
|0
|Philadelphia
|021
|000
|000_3
|6
|0
a-lined out for Pivetta in the 5th. b-popped out for Hughes in the 7th.
LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Renfroe (18), Naylor (8), Machado (17), Segura (26), Kingery (28), Dickerson (2). HR_Realmuto (19), off Lamet. RBIs_Margot (28), Naylor 2 (25), France (11), Urías (11), Kingery (36), Eflin (2), Realmuto (66). CS_Machado (2). S_Lamet.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Mejía 3, Machado, Margot); Philadelphia 2 (Kingery, Haseley). RISP_San Diego 4 for 12; Philadelphia 2 for 10.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet, W, 2-2
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|92
|3.95
|Strahm, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.23
|Muñoz, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.88
|Yates, S, 34-37
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.10
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|3
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|73
|4.57
|Pivetta, L, 4-5
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|5.42
|Suárez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.90
|Hughes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Parker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.72
|Álvarez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.09
Inherited runners-scored_Pivetta 1-0. HBP_Yates (Segura). WP_Lamet, Yates.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:16. A_31,332 (43,647).
