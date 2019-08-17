Listen Live Sports

San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3

August 17, 2019
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 12 5 3 5
Margot cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .245
Naylor lf 3 0 1 2 2 0 .255
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .264
Hosmer 1b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .290
Mejía c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Renfroe rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .238
France 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .229
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Urías ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .181
Lamet p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .083
Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 1 9
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Realmuto c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .282
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Segura ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .283
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Kingery 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .271
Haseley cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Eflin p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .171
Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 320 000_5 12 0
Philadelphia 021 000 000_3 6 0

a-lined out for Pivetta in the 5th. b-popped out for Hughes in the 7th.

LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Renfroe (18), Naylor (8), Machado (17), Segura (26), Kingery (28), Dickerson (2). HR_Realmuto (19), off Lamet. RBIs_Margot (28), Naylor 2 (25), France (11), Urías (11), Kingery (36), Eflin (2), Realmuto (66). CS_Machado (2). S_Lamet.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Mejía 3, Machado, Margot); Philadelphia 2 (Kingery, Haseley). RISP_San Diego 4 for 12; Philadelphia 2 for 10.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet, W, 2-2 6 6 3 3 1 6 92 3.95
Strahm, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 5.23
Muñoz, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.88
Yates, S, 34-37 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.10
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin 3 2-3 7 3 3 2 2 73 4.57
Pivetta, L, 4-5 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 22 5.42
Suárez 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.90
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.72
Álvarez 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.09

Inherited runners-scored_Pivetta 1-0. HBP_Yates (Segura). WP_Lamet, Yates.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:16. A_31,332 (43,647).

