San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 12 5 3 5 Margot cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .245 Naylor lf 3 0 1 2 2 0 .255 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Machado 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .264 Hosmer 1b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .290 Mejía c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Renfroe rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .238 France 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .229 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Urías ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .181 Lamet p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .083 Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 1 9 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Realmuto c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .282 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Segura ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Kingery 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .271 Haseley cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Eflin p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .171 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego 000 320 000_5 12 0 Philadelphia 021 000 000_3 6 0

a-lined out for Pivetta in the 5th. b-popped out for Hughes in the 7th.

LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Renfroe (18), Naylor (8), Machado (17), Segura (26), Kingery (28), Dickerson (2). HR_Realmuto (19), off Lamet. RBIs_Margot (28), Naylor 2 (25), France (11), Urías (11), Kingery (36), Eflin (2), Realmuto (66). CS_Machado (2). S_Lamet.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Mejía 3, Machado, Margot); Philadelphia 2 (Kingery, Haseley). RISP_San Diego 4 for 12; Philadelphia 2 for 10.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet, W, 2-2 6 6 3 3 1 6 92 3.95 Strahm, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 5.23 Muñoz, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.88 Yates, S, 34-37 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.10

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 3 2-3 7 3 3 2 2 73 4.57 Pivetta, L, 4-5 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 22 5.42 Suárez 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.90 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00 Parker 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.72 Álvarez 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.09

Inherited runners-scored_Pivetta 1-0. HBP_Yates (Segura). WP_Lamet, Yates.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:16. A_31,332 (43,647).

