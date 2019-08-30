Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

August 30, 2019 12:25 am
 
1 min read
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 8 5 0 6
Margot cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .239
Naylor lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .249
b-Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .284
Myers rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223
France 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Urías ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .186
Hedges c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .189
Paddack p 3 1 1 0 0 2 .111
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Garcia 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 2 2 10
Yastrzemski rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
d-Rickard ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Belt 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .229
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .339
Posey c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .232
Dubon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Vogt ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .278
Rodríguez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Solano ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .337
San Diego 003 200 000_5 8 0
San Francisco 000 100 011_3 8 0

a-struck out for Rodríguez in the 5th. b-flied out for Naylor in the 8th. c-singled for Abad in the 8th. d-singled for Yastrzemski in the 8th. e-doubled for Coonrod in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Naylor (10), Hosmer (25), Longoria (17), Vogt (21). 3B_Urías (1). HR_Margot (11), off Rodríguez; Hedges (10), off Rodríguez; Belt (15), off Paddack. RBIs_Margot 2 (30), Hosmer (88), Hedges 2 (33), Belt (51), Vogt (31). CS_France (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Urías, Myers); San Francisco 4 (Posey, Yastrzemski, Dickerson, Solano). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_France, Dickerson, Longoria. GIDP_Machado, Longoria.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, France, Hosmer); San Francisco 1 (Rodríguez, Dubon, Belt).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, W, 8-7 7 5 1 1 0 8 92 3.69
Strahm 1 2 1 1 1 0 22 4.95
Muñoz, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 25 1.86
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez, L, 5-7 5 8 5 5 0 3 72 5.49
Gustave 2 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.20
Abad 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.00
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.70

HBP_Coonrod (France). WP_Muñoz.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:28. A_33,135 (41,915).

