San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 8 5 0 6 Margot cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .239 Naylor lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .249 b-Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .284 Myers rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223 France 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Muñoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Urías ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .186 Hedges c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .189 Paddack p 3 1 1 0 0 2 .111 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Garcia 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 2 2 10 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 d-Rickard ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Belt 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .229 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .339 Posey c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .232 Dubon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Vogt ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .278 Rodríguez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Solano ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .337

San Diego 003 200 000_5 8 0 San Francisco 000 100 011_3 8 0

a-struck out for Rodríguez in the 5th. b-flied out for Naylor in the 8th. c-singled for Abad in the 8th. d-singled for Yastrzemski in the 8th. e-doubled for Coonrod in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Naylor (10), Hosmer (25), Longoria (17), Vogt (21). 3B_Urías (1). HR_Margot (11), off Rodríguez; Hedges (10), off Rodríguez; Belt (15), off Paddack. RBIs_Margot 2 (30), Hosmer (88), Hedges 2 (33), Belt (51), Vogt (31). CS_France (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Urías, Myers); San Francisco 4 (Posey, Yastrzemski, Dickerson, Solano). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_France, Dickerson, Longoria. GIDP_Machado, Longoria.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, France, Hosmer); San Francisco 1 (Rodríguez, Dubon, Belt).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, W, 8-7 7 5 1 1 0 8 92 3.69 Strahm 1 2 1 1 1 0 22 4.95 Muñoz, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 25 1.86

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodríguez, L, 5-7 5 8 5 5 0 3 72 5.49 Gustave 2 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.20 Abad 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.00 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.70

HBP_Coonrod (France). WP_Muñoz.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:28. A_33,135 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.