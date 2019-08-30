San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|0
|6
|
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Naylor lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|b-Renfroe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Myers rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|France 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.189
|Paddack p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Garcia 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|2
|10
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|d-Rickard ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Dubon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Rodríguez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Solano ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|San Diego
|003
|200
|000_5
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|011_3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Rodríguez in the 5th. b-flied out for Naylor in the 8th. c-singled for Abad in the 8th. d-singled for Yastrzemski in the 8th. e-doubled for Coonrod in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Naylor (10), Hosmer (25), Longoria (17), Vogt (21). 3B_Urías (1). HR_Margot (11), off Rodríguez; Hedges (10), off Rodríguez; Belt (15), off Paddack. RBIs_Margot 2 (30), Hosmer (88), Hedges 2 (33), Belt (51), Vogt (31). CS_France (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Urías, Myers); San Francisco 4 (Posey, Yastrzemski, Dickerson, Solano). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_France, Dickerson, Longoria. GIDP_Machado, Longoria.
DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, France, Hosmer); San Francisco 1 (Rodríguez, Dubon, Belt).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, W, 8-7
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|92
|3.69
|Strahm
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|4.95
|Muñoz, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|1.86
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, L, 5-7
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|0
|3
|72
|5.49
|Gustave
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.20
|Abad
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.00
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.70
HBP_Coonrod (France). WP_Muñoz.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:28. A_33,135 (41,915).
