San Francisco 10, Arizona 9

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|45
|10
|15
|10
|
|Totals
|46
|9
|13
|9
|
|Ystrzemski rf-lf
|6
|3
|3
|4
|
|Marte cf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|
|Posey c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 2b-3b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamb 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores ph-2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Longoria 3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rojas rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gennett 2b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|3
|2
|4
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Leake p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solano ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|002
|200
|210
|21
|—
|10
|Arizona
|100
|001
|050
|20
|—
|9
DP_San Francisco 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Solano (11), Ahmed (26), Escobar (21). HR_Belt (13), Yastrzemski 3 (16), Pillar 2 (17), Marte (25), Escobar (28), Flores 2 (5), Jones (14), Ahmed (15). S_Smith (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Samardzija
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Abad H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moronta H,14
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Watson
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Coonrod BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gustave
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith W,5-0
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Gott S,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leake
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|3
|McFarland
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Bradley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hirano
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|López L,1-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_Leake (Crawford).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_4:05. A_23,642 (48,519).
