San Francisco 10, Arizona 9

August 16, 2019 2:46 pm
 
San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 10 15 10 Totals 46 9 13 9
Ystrzemski rf-lf 6 3 3 4 Marte cf 6 1 2 1
Posey c 5 0 2 0 Peralta lf 6 0 1 0
Dickerson lf 5 0 1 0 Escobar 2b-3b 6 2 2 1
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 Walker 1b 5 0 1 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 2 0 0 0
Gott p 0 0 0 0 Flores ph-2b 3 2 2 2
Longoria 3b 6 0 1 0 Rojas rf 5 1 1 0
Gennett 2b 6 2 2 0 Ahmed ss 4 2 3 2
Pillar cf 4 3 2 4 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 1 2 1 Leake p 2 0 0 0
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Dyson ph 1 0 0 0
Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Jones ph 1 1 1 3
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Slater rf 1 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 Avila ph 1 0 0 0
Abad p 0 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0
Solano ss 3 1 2 1
San Francisco 002 200 210 21 10
Arizona 100 001 050 20 9

DP_San Francisco 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Solano (11), Ahmed (26), Escobar (21). HR_Belt (13), Yastrzemski 3 (16), Pillar 2 (17), Marte (25), Escobar (28), Flores 2 (5), Jones (14), Ahmed (15). S_Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Samardzija 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 4
Abad H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Moronta H,14 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Watson 1-3 4 4 4 0 0
Coonrod BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith W,5-0 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3
Gott S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Leake 6 8 4 4 0 3
McFarland 1 3 2 2 0 2
Ginkel 1 1 1 1 2 2
Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hirano 1 2 2 2 0 0
López L,1-5 1 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_Leake (Crawford).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_4:05. A_23,642 (48,519).

