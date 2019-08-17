Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 11, Arizona 6

August 17, 2019 4:19 pm
 
San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 11 18 10 Totals 36 6 12 5
Ystrzemski rf-lf 6 0 3 0 Dyson cf 5 2 2 0
Vogt c 6 0 2 0 Flores 2b 5 1 4 1
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1
Dickerson lf 3 1 0 0 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 Jones rf 3 1 1 0
Solano ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Lamb 1b 3 0 1 0
Gennett 2b 5 3 2 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Pillar cf 5 3 5 1 C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0
Belt 1b 5 1 2 6 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2
Crawford ss 5 1 1 1 Avila c-p 4 0 1 0
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 Andriese p 1 0 0 0
Webb p 1 0 0 0 Rojas ph 1 0 0 0
Slater ph-rf 3 1 2 1 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Walker 1b 2 1 1 1
San Francisco 051 001 220 11
Arizona 200 000 220 6

E_Longoria (11), Flores (3). DP_San Francisco 2, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 9, Arizona 6. 2B_Pillar (31), Flores (12), Escobar (22). HR_Belt (14), Walker (22), Ahmed (16). SF_Longoria (2), Escobar (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb W,1-0 5 5 2 1 1 7
Suarez 2 5 2 2 0 0
Bergen 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Gustave 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Avila 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clarke L,4-4 1 2-3 5 5 3 1 1
Andriese 2 1-3 2 1 1 1 3
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 2
McFarland 1 2-3 7 3 3 0 0
Crichton 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1

WP_Webb, Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:40. A_35,366 (48,519).

