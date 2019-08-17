San Francisco 11, Arizona 6

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|44
|11
|18
|10
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|5
|
|Ystrzemski rf-lf
|6
|0
|3
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Vogt c
|6
|0
|2
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Solano ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gennett 2b
|5
|3
|2
|0
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|5
|3
|5
|1
|
|C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|6
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Avila c-p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andriese p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Webb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater ph-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|San Francisco
|051
|001
|220
|—
|11
|Arizona
|200
|000
|220
|—
|6
E_Longoria (11), Flores (3). DP_San Francisco 2, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 9, Arizona 6. 2B_Pillar (31), Flores (12), Escobar (22). HR_Belt (14), Walker (22), Ahmed (16). SF_Longoria (2), Escobar (10).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb W,1-0
|5
|
|5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Suarez
|2
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Bergen
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Gustave
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Avila
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clarke L,4-4
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|Andriese
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McFarland
|1
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Crichton
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
WP_Webb, Ginkel.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:40. A_35,366 (48,519).
