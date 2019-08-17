Listen Live Sports

...

San Francisco 11, Arizona 6

August 17, 2019 4:19 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 11 18 10 2 8
Yastrzemski rf-lf 6 0 3 0 0 1 .278
Vogt c 6 0 2 0 0 0 .282
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .253
Dickerson lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .357
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Solano ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .335
Gennett 2b 5 3 2 0 0 2 .271
Pillar cf 5 3 5 1 0 0 .271
Belt 1b 5 1 2 6 0 1 .232
Crawford ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .221
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Webb p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
b-Slater ph-rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .293
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 12 5 2 8
Dyson cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .257
Flores 2b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .309
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .273
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273
Jones rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .271
Lamb 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .220
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .273
Avila c-p 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Andriese p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Walker 1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .260
San Francisco 051 001 220_11 18 1
Arizona 200 000 220_6 12 1

a-pinch hit for Andriese in the 4th. b-singled for Webb in the 6th. c-lined out for Suarez in the 8th. d-struck out for Crichton in the 8th.

E_Longoria (11), Flores (3). LOB_San Francisco 9, Arizona 6. 2B_Pillar (31), Flores (12), Escobar (22). HR_Belt (14), off Clarke; Walker (22), off Suarez; Ahmed (16), off Bergen. RBIs_Belt 6 (48), Longoria (49), Crawford (49), Slater (16), Pillar (67), Flores (21), Walker (56), Escobar (98), Ahmed 2 (68). SF_Longoria, Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Dickerson 2, Yastrzemski, Vogt, Crawford); Arizona 1 (Jones). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 16; Arizona 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Belt 2, Crawford, Escobar. GIDP_Longoria, Escobar, Ahmed.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Webb, Crawford, Belt; Gennett, Crawford, Belt); Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Flores, Lamb).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb, W, 1-0 5 5 2 1 1 7 93 1.80
Suarez 2 5 2 2 0 0 30 7.71
Bergen 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 18 5.49
Gustave 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.50
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Avila 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Clarke, L, 4-4 1 2-3 5 5 3 1 1 53 5.74
Andriese 2 1-3 2 1 1 1 3 40 5.43
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.57
McFarland 1 2-3 7 3 3 0 0 39 5.21
Crichton 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 29 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-0, Crichton 2-0. WP_Webb, Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:40. A_35,366 (48,519).

