San Francisco 11, Arizona 6

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|11
|18
|10
|2
|8
|
|Yastrzemski rf-lf
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Vogt c
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.357
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Solano ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Gennett 2b
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Pillar cf
|5
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|6
|0
|1
|.232
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|b-Slater ph-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|5
|2
|8
|
|Dyson cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Flores 2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Jones rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.273
|Avila c-p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Andriese p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Walker 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|San Francisco
|051
|001
|220_11
|18
|1
|Arizona
|200
|000
|220_6
|12
|1
a-pinch hit for Andriese in the 4th. b-singled for Webb in the 6th. c-lined out for Suarez in the 8th. d-struck out for Crichton in the 8th.
E_Longoria (11), Flores (3). LOB_San Francisco 9, Arizona 6. 2B_Pillar (31), Flores (12), Escobar (22). HR_Belt (14), off Clarke; Walker (22), off Suarez; Ahmed (16), off Bergen. RBIs_Belt 6 (48), Longoria (49), Crawford (49), Slater (16), Pillar (67), Flores (21), Walker (56), Escobar (98), Ahmed 2 (68). SF_Longoria, Escobar.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Dickerson 2, Yastrzemski, Vogt, Crawford); Arizona 1 (Jones). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 16; Arizona 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Longoria, Belt 2, Crawford, Escobar. GIDP_Longoria, Escobar, Ahmed.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Webb, Crawford, Belt; Gennett, Crawford, Belt); Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Flores, Lamb).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 1-0
|5
|
|5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|93
|1.80
|Suarez
|2
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|7.71
|Bergen
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|5.49
|Gustave
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.50
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Avila
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Clarke, L, 4-4
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|53
|5.74
|Andriese
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|40
|5.43
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.57
|McFarland
|1
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|39
|5.21
|Crichton
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|29
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-0, Crichton 2-0. WP_Webb, Ginkel.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:40. A_35,366 (48,519).
