San Francisco 10, Arizona 9

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 10 15 10 3 9 Yastrzemski rf-lf 6 3 3 4 0 1 .272 Posey c 5 0 2 0 1 1 .259 Dickerson lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .368 Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Longoria 3b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Gennett 2b 6 2 2 0 0 1 .256 Pillar cf 4 3 2 4 1 1 .262 Belt 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .229 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Slater rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .103 Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Solano ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .338

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 46 9 13 9 3 9 Marte cf 6 1 2 1 0 2 .320 Peralta lf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Escobar 2b-3b 6 2 2 1 0 0 .273 Walker 1b 5 0 1 0 1 1 .259 Lamb 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .217 a-Flores ph-2b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .295 Rojas rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .278 Ahmed ss 4 2 3 2 1 0 .274 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Leake p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Dyson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Jones ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .270 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Francisco 002 200 210 21_10 15 0 Arizona 100 001 050 20_9 13 0

a-pinch hit for Lamb in the 6th. b-popped out for McFarland in the 7th. c-struck out for Moronta in the 8th. d-homered for Ginkel in the 8th. e-struck out for Hirano in the 10th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Solano (11), Ahmed (26), Escobar (21). HR_Belt (13), off Leake; Yastrzemski (16), off Leake; Pillar (17), off Leake; Yastrzemski (16), off McFarland; Pillar (17), off Hirano; Yastrzemski (16), off López; Marte (25), off Samardzija; Escobar (28), off Watson; Flores (5), off Watson; Jones (14), off Coonrod; Flores (5), off Smith; Ahmed (15), off Smith. RBIs_Belt (42), Yastrzemski 4 (45), Pillar 4 (66), Solano (20), Marte (71), Ahmed 2 (66), Escobar (97), Flores 2 (20), Jones 3 (54). S_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Yastrzemski, Gennett); Arizona 3 (Rojas, C.Kelly). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Longoria. GIDP_Dickerson.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Ahmed, Walker).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 90 3.54 Abad, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Moronta, H, 14 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 22 2.52 Watson 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 12 4.50 Coonrod, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 4 2.30 Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.69 Smith, W, 5-0 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 35 2.80 Gott, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.73

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake 6 8 4 4 0 3 93 7.71 McFarland 1 3 2 2 0 2 17 4.82 Ginkel 1 1 1 1 2 2 21 3.00 Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.05 Hirano 1 2 2 2 0 0 29 4.89 López, L, 1-5 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Abad 2-0, Moronta 3-1, Coonrod 2-2, Gott 1-0. HBP_Leake (Crawford).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_4:05. A_23,642 (48,519).

