San Francisco 10, Arizona 9

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|10
|15
|10
|3
|9
|
|Yastrzemski rf-lf
|6
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.272
|Posey c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.368
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Longoria 3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Gennett 2b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Pillar cf
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.262
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.229
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Slater rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Solano ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|46
|9
|13
|9
|3
|9
|
|Marte cf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.320
|Peralta lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Escobar 2b-3b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Lamb 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|a-Flores ph-2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Rojas rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Ahmed ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.274
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Leake p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Dyson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Jones ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.270
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|002
|200
|210
|21_10
|15
|0
|Arizona
|100
|001
|050
|20_9
|13
|0
a-pinch hit for Lamb in the 6th. b-popped out for McFarland in the 7th. c-struck out for Moronta in the 8th. d-homered for Ginkel in the 8th. e-struck out for Hirano in the 10th.
LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Solano (11), Ahmed (26), Escobar (21). HR_Belt (13), off Leake; Yastrzemski (16), off Leake; Pillar (17), off Leake; Yastrzemski (16), off McFarland; Pillar (17), off Hirano; Yastrzemski (16), off López; Marte (25), off Samardzija; Escobar (28), off Watson; Flores (5), off Watson; Jones (14), off Coonrod; Flores (5), off Smith; Ahmed (15), off Smith. RBIs_Belt (42), Yastrzemski 4 (45), Pillar 4 (66), Solano (20), Marte (71), Ahmed 2 (66), Escobar (97), Flores 2 (20), Jones 3 (54). S_Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Yastrzemski, Gennett); Arizona 3 (Rojas, C.Kelly). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Longoria. GIDP_Dickerson.
DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Ahmed, Walker).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|90
|3.54
|Abad, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Moronta, H, 14
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.52
|Watson
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
|Coonrod, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2.30
|Gustave
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.69
|Smith, W, 5-0
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|35
|2.80
|Gott, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.73
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|3
|93
|7.71
|McFarland
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|4.82
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|21
|3.00
|Bradley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.05
|Hirano
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|29
|4.89
|López, L, 1-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored_Abad 2-0, Moronta 3-1, Coonrod 2-2, Gott 1-0. HBP_Leake (Crawford).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_4:05. A_23,642 (48,519).
