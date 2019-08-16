Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 10, Arizona 9

August 16, 2019 2:46 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 10 15 10 3 9
Yastrzemski rf-lf 6 3 3 4 0 1 .272
Posey c 5 0 2 0 1 1 .259
Dickerson lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .368
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Longoria 3b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Gennett 2b 6 2 2 0 0 1 .256
Pillar cf 4 3 2 4 1 1 .262
Belt 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .229
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Slater rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .103
Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Solano ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .338
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 46 9 13 9 3 9
Marte cf 6 1 2 1 0 2 .320
Peralta lf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Escobar 2b-3b 6 2 2 1 0 0 .273
Walker 1b 5 0 1 0 1 1 .259
Lamb 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .217
a-Flores ph-2b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .295
Rojas rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .278
Ahmed ss 4 2 3 2 1 0 .274
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Leake p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Dyson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Jones ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .270
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225
López p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 002 200 210 21_10 15 0
Arizona 100 001 050 20_9 13 0

a-pinch hit for Lamb in the 6th. b-popped out for McFarland in the 7th. c-struck out for Moronta in the 8th. d-homered for Ginkel in the 8th. e-struck out for Hirano in the 10th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Solano (11), Ahmed (26), Escobar (21). HR_Belt (13), off Leake; Yastrzemski (16), off Leake; Pillar (17), off Leake; Yastrzemski (16), off McFarland; Pillar (17), off Hirano; Yastrzemski (16), off López; Marte (25), off Samardzija; Escobar (28), off Watson; Flores (5), off Watson; Jones (14), off Coonrod; Flores (5), off Smith; Ahmed (15), off Smith. RBIs_Belt (42), Yastrzemski 4 (45), Pillar 4 (66), Solano (20), Marte (71), Ahmed 2 (66), Escobar (97), Flores 2 (20), Jones 3 (54). S_Smith.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Yastrzemski, Gennett); Arizona 3 (Rojas, C.Kelly). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Longoria. GIDP_Dickerson.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Ahmed, Walker).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 90 3.54
Abad, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Moronta, H, 14 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 22 2.52
Watson 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 12 4.50
Coonrod, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 4 2.30
Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.69
Smith, W, 5-0 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 35 2.80
Gott, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.73
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake 6 8 4 4 0 3 93 7.71
McFarland 1 3 2 2 0 2 17 4.82
Ginkel 1 1 1 1 2 2 21 3.00
Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.05
Hirano 1 2 2 2 0 0 29 4.89
López, L, 1-5 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Abad 2-0, Moronta 3-1, Coonrod 2-2, Gott 1-0. HBP_Leake (Crawford).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_4:05. A_23,642 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US