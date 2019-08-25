Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 10, Oakland 5

August 25, 2019 1:10 am
 
San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 10 13 9 Totals 35 5 10 5
Yastrzemski rf 5 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 1 2 1
Vogt dh 5 1 1 3 Chapman 3b 4 0 2 1
Posey c 5 1 1 0 Olson 1b 5 0 1 1
Dickerson lf 5 2 3 0 Canha cf 4 1 2 1
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 2 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0
Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 Grossman ph-lf 3 0 0 0
Slater ph-1b 1 1 0 0 Pinder lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Pillar cf 5 1 2 2 Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Gennett 2b 2 0 0 0 Profar 2b 2 3 1 0
Solano ph-2b 2 1 1 0 Phegley c 3 0 2 1
Crawford ss 4 2 2 2
San Francisco 000 011 080 10
Oakland 011 000 210 5

E_Semien (11). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Dickerson (12), Pillar (32), Chapman (32), Profar (19), Phegley (15). HR_Crawford (10), Vogt (8), Canha (20). SB_Pillar (11). S_Phegley (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Bumgarner 5 4 2 2 1 5
Gott 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gustave 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Abad 0 1 0 0 0 0
Coonrod W,3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
S.Anderson 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Moronta 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Bassitt 5 2-3 4 2 2 0 5
Diekman 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Petit L,3-3 0 3 3 3 0 0
Puk BS,0-1 0 0 1 1 1 0
Trivino 0 3 3 3 0 0
Buchter 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3

Abad pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Petit pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Puk pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Trivino pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Bassitt (Longoria), Bumgarner (Chapman). WP_Puk.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, John Libka; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:50. A_53,367 (46,765).

