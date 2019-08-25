San Francisco 10, Oakland 5

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|10
|13
|9
|1
|9
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.272
|Vogt dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.280
|Posey c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Dickerson lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|c-Slater ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Gennett 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|b-Solano ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|5
|7
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.261
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|a-Grossman ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Pinder lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Profar 2b
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.207
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|San Francisco
|000
|011
|080_10
|13
|0
|Oakland
|011
|000
|210_5
|10
|1
a-pinch hit for Piscotty in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Gennett in the 7th. c-walked for Belt in the 8th.
E_Semien (11). LOB_San Francisco 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Dickerson (12), Pillar (32), Chapman (32), Profar (19), Phegley (15). HR_Crawford (10), off Bassitt; Vogt (8), off Buchter; Canha (20), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Crawford 2 (51), Longoria 2 (53), Pillar 2 (71), Vogt 3 (28), Canha (44), Chapman (72), Semien (62), Olson (64), Phegley (48). SB_Pillar (11). S_Phegley.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Gennett); Oakland 5 (Canha, Olson, Grossman, Chapman). RISP_San Francisco 6 for 8; Oakland 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Canha. GIDP_Davis.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Slater).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|97
|3.71
|Gott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.15
|Gustave
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|2.57
|Abad
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.91
|Coonrod, W, 3-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.55
|S.Anderson
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|5.40
|Moronta
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|2.78
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.75
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|92
|3.59
|Diekman
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.89
|Petit, L, 3-3
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|3.15
|Puk, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|27.00
|Trivino
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|5.17
|Buchter
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|30
|3.28
Abad pitched to 1 batters in the 7th, Puk pitched to 1 batters in the 8th, Trivino pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Abad 2-1, Coonrod 2-0, Moronta 1-0, Diekman 1-0, Puk 2-1, Trivino 2-2, Buchter 2-2. HBP_Bassitt (Longoria), Bumgarner (Chapman). WP_Puk.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, John Libka; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:50. A_53,367 (46,765).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.