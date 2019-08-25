Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 10, Oakland 5

August 25, 2019 1:10 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 10 13 9 1 9
Yastrzemski rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .272
Vogt dh 5 1 1 3 0 0 .280
Posey c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Dickerson lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .357
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .257
Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227
c-Slater ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .296
Pillar cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .267
Gennett 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
b-Solano ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Crawford ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .230
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 10 5 5 7
Semien ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .275
Chapman 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .260
Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .261
Canha cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .272
Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .252
a-Grossman ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Pinder lf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Profar 2b 2 3 1 0 2 0 .207
Phegley c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .249
San Francisco 000 011 080_10 13 0
Oakland 011 000 210_5 10 1

a-pinch hit for Piscotty in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Gennett in the 7th. c-walked for Belt in the 8th.

E_Semien (11). LOB_San Francisco 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Dickerson (12), Pillar (32), Chapman (32), Profar (19), Phegley (15). HR_Crawford (10), off Bassitt; Vogt (8), off Buchter; Canha (20), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Crawford 2 (51), Longoria 2 (53), Pillar 2 (71), Vogt 3 (28), Canha (44), Chapman (72), Semien (62), Olson (64), Phegley (48). SB_Pillar (11). S_Phegley.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Gennett); Oakland 5 (Canha, Olson, Grossman, Chapman). RISP_San Francisco 6 for 8; Oakland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Canha. GIDP_Davis.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Slater).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 5 4 2 2 1 5 97 3.71
Gott 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.15
Gustave 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 14 2.57
Abad 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.91
Coonrod, W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.55
S.Anderson 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 21 5.40
Moronta 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 2.78
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.75
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt 5 2-3 4 2 2 0 5 92 3.59
Diekman 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.89
Petit, L, 3-3 0 3 3 3 0 0 11 3.15
Puk, BS, 0-1 0 0 1 1 1 0 7 27.00
Trivino 0 3 3 3 0 0 6 5.17
Buchter 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 30 3.28

Abad pitched to 1 batters in the 7th, Puk pitched to 1 batters in the 8th, Trivino pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Abad 2-1, Coonrod 2-0, Moronta 1-0, Diekman 1-0, Puk 2-1, Trivino 2-2, Buchter 2-2. HBP_Bassitt (Longoria), Bumgarner (Chapman). WP_Puk.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, John Libka; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:50. A_53,367 (46,765).

