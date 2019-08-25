San Francisco 10, Oakland 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 10 13 9 1 9 Yastrzemski rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .272 Vogt dh 5 1 1 3 0 0 .280 Posey c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Dickerson lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .357 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .257 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227 c-Slater ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .296 Pillar cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .267 Gennett 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238 b-Solano ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Crawford ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .230

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 10 5 5 7 Semien ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .275 Chapman 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .260 Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .261 Canha cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .272 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .252 a-Grossman ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Pinder lf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Profar 2b 2 3 1 0 2 0 .207 Phegley c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .249

San Francisco 000 011 080_10 13 0 Oakland 011 000 210_5 10 1

a-pinch hit for Piscotty in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Gennett in the 7th. c-walked for Belt in the 8th.

E_Semien (11). LOB_San Francisco 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Dickerson (12), Pillar (32), Chapman (32), Profar (19), Phegley (15). HR_Crawford (10), off Bassitt; Vogt (8), off Buchter; Canha (20), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Crawford 2 (51), Longoria 2 (53), Pillar 2 (71), Vogt 3 (28), Canha (44), Chapman (72), Semien (62), Olson (64), Phegley (48). SB_Pillar (11). S_Phegley.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Gennett); Oakland 5 (Canha, Olson, Grossman, Chapman). RISP_San Francisco 6 for 8; Oakland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Canha. GIDP_Davis.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Slater).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 5 4 2 2 1 5 97 3.71 Gott 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.15 Gustave 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 14 2.57 Abad 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.91 Coonrod, W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.55 S.Anderson 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 21 5.40 Moronta 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 2.78 Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.75

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt 5 2-3 4 2 2 0 5 92 3.59 Diekman 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.89 Petit, L, 3-3 0 3 3 3 0 0 11 3.15 Puk, BS, 0-1 0 0 1 1 1 0 7 27.00 Trivino 0 3 3 3 0 0 6 5.17 Buchter 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 30 3.28

Abad pitched to 1 batters in the 7th, Puk pitched to 1 batters in the 8th, Trivino pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Abad 2-1, Coonrod 2-0, Moronta 1-0, Diekman 1-0, Puk 2-1, Trivino 2-2, Buchter 2-2. HBP_Bassitt (Longoria), Bumgarner (Chapman). WP_Puk.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, John Libka; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:50. A_53,367 (46,765).

