San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

August 25, 2019 7:21 pm
 
San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 32 4 7 4
Solano 2b 4 1 4 1 Semien ss 5 0 0 0
Yastrzemski lf 2 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0
Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Posey dh 5 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 3 Canha cf 4 2 2 2
Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 Profar dh 2 1 1 0
Slater rf 3 0 0 0 Joseph 2b 2 1 1 1
Vogt c 3 0 0 1 Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Belt 1b 3 1 0 0 Pinder rf 4 0 1 1
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Herrmann c 0 0 0 0
Phegley ph-c 4 0 1 0
San Francisco 021 000 200 5
Oakland 030 100 000 4

E_Belt (5), Canha (2), Olson (6), Chapman (8). DP_San Francisco 2, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Pillar (33), Solano (12), Profar (20), Joseph (1), Phegley (16). HR_Longoria (17), Canha 2 (22). SF_Vogt (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 2
Gustave 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Coonrod W,4-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moronta H,15 1 0 0 0 0 1
Watson H,24 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith S,30-34 1 1 0 0 0 0
Oakland
B.Anderson 6 6 3 3 3 2
Diekman L,1-1 0 0 2 1 1 0
Treinen BS,16-20 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1

Diekman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Webb (Chapman), Diekman (Yastrzemski). WP_B.Anderson, Hendriks.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:02. A_47,321 (46,765).

