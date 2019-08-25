Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

August 25, 2019 7:21 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 8 5 4 5
Solano 2b 4 1 4 1 1 0 .349
Yastrzemski lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .270
b-Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .354
Posey dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .249
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .260
Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .267
Slater rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .288
Vogt c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .276
Belt 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .226
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .231
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 7 4 4 7
Semien ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259
Canha cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .275
Profar dh 2 1 1 0 2 1 .208
Joseph 2b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .214
c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Pinder rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .242
Herrmann c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
a-Phegley ph-c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .249
San Francisco 021 000 200_5 8 1
Oakland 030 100 000_4 7 2

a-flied out for Herrmann in the 2nd. b-popped out for Yastrzemski in the 9th. c-grounded out for Joseph in the 9th.

E_Belt (5), Canha (2), Olson (6), Chapman (8). LOB_San Francisco 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Pillar (33), Solano (12), Profar (20), Joseph (1), Phegley (16). HR_Longoria (17), off B.Anderson; Canha 2 (22), off Webb. RBIs_Vogt (29), Solano (21), Longoria 3 (56), Canha 2 (46), Joseph (3), Pinder (40). CS_Yastrzemski (3). SF_Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Longoria, Yastrzemski 2, Vogt, Pillar, Posey); Oakland 4 (Canha, Phegley, Semien). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 12; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Posey, Slater, Pinder. GIDP_Posey, Pinder, Joseph.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Solano, Crawford, Belt; Crawford, Solano, Belt); Oakland 1 (Semien, Joseph, Olson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 2 67 4.66
Gustave 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 15 2.51
Coonrod, W, 4-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.41
Moronta, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.73
Watson, H, 24 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.38
Smith, S, 30-34 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.70
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
B.Anderson 6 6 3 3 3 2 91 4.08
Diekman, L, 1-1 0 0 2 1 1 0 17 3.86
Treinen, BS, 16-20 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.53
Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.22
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.46

Inherited runners-scored_Gustave 3-0, Coonrod 2-0, Treinen 3-2. HBP_Webb (Chapman), Diekman (Yastrzemski). WP_B.Anderson, Hendriks.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:02. A_47,321 (46,765).

