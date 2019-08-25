San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 8 5 4 5 Solano 2b 4 1 4 1 1 0 .349 Yastrzemski lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .270 b-Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .354 Posey dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .249 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .260 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .267 Slater rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .288 Vogt c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .276 Belt 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .226 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .231

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 7 4 4 7 Semien ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Canha cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .275 Profar dh 2 1 1 0 2 1 .208 Joseph 2b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .214 c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Pinder rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .242 Herrmann c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 a-Phegley ph-c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .249

San Francisco 021 000 200_5 8 1 Oakland 030 100 000_4 7 2

a-flied out for Herrmann in the 2nd. b-popped out for Yastrzemski in the 9th. c-grounded out for Joseph in the 9th.

E_Belt (5), Canha (2), Olson (6), Chapman (8). LOB_San Francisco 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Pillar (33), Solano (12), Profar (20), Joseph (1), Phegley (16). HR_Longoria (17), off B.Anderson; Canha 2 (22), off Webb. RBIs_Vogt (29), Solano (21), Longoria 3 (56), Canha 2 (46), Joseph (3), Pinder (40). CS_Yastrzemski (3). SF_Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Longoria, Yastrzemski 2, Vogt, Pillar, Posey); Oakland 4 (Canha, Phegley, Semien). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 12; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Posey, Slater, Pinder. GIDP_Posey, Pinder, Joseph.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Solano, Crawford, Belt; Crawford, Solano, Belt); Oakland 1 (Semien, Joseph, Olson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 2 67 4.66 Gustave 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 15 2.51 Coonrod, W, 4-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.41 Moronta, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.73 Watson, H, 24 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.38 Smith, S, 30-34 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.70

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA B.Anderson 6 6 3 3 3 2 91 4.08 Diekman, L, 1-1 0 0 2 1 1 0 17 3.86 Treinen, BS, 16-20 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.53 Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.22 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.46

Inherited runners-scored_Gustave 3-0, Coonrod 2-0, Treinen 3-2. HBP_Webb (Chapman), Diekman (Yastrzemski). WP_B.Anderson, Hendriks.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:02. A_47,321 (46,765).

