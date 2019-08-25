San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|4
|5
|
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.349
|Yastrzemski lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|b-Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.354
|Posey dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.249
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.260
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Slater rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|4
|7
|
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Canha cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Profar dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.208
|Joseph 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|c-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Herrmann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|a-Phegley ph-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|San Francisco
|021
|000
|200_5
|8
|1
|Oakland
|030
|100
|000_4
|7
|2
a-flied out for Herrmann in the 2nd. b-popped out for Yastrzemski in the 9th. c-grounded out for Joseph in the 9th.
E_Belt (5), Canha (2), Olson (6), Chapman (8). LOB_San Francisco 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Pillar (33), Solano (12), Profar (20), Joseph (1), Phegley (16). HR_Longoria (17), off B.Anderson; Canha 2 (22), off Webb. RBIs_Vogt (29), Solano (21), Longoria 3 (56), Canha 2 (46), Joseph (3), Pinder (40). CS_Yastrzemski (3). SF_Vogt.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Longoria, Yastrzemski 2, Vogt, Pillar, Posey); Oakland 4 (Canha, Phegley, Semien). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 12; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Posey, Slater, Pinder. GIDP_Posey, Pinder, Joseph.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Solano, Crawford, Belt; Crawford, Solano, Belt); Oakland 1 (Semien, Joseph, Olson).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|67
|4.66
|Gustave
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|2.51
|Coonrod, W, 4-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.41
|Moronta, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.73
|Watson, H, 24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.38
|Smith, S, 30-34
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.70
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Anderson
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|91
|4.08
|Diekman, L, 1-1
|0
|
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.86
|Treinen, BS, 16-20
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.53
|Buchter
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.22
|Hendriks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.46
Inherited runners-scored_Gustave 3-0, Coonrod 2-0, Treinen 3-2. HBP_Webb (Chapman), Diekman (Yastrzemski). WP_B.Anderson, Hendriks.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:02. A_47,321 (46,765).
