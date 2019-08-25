Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Jose 3, Vancouver 1

August 25, 2019 12:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Vancouver 1 0 1
San Jose 2 1 3

First half_1, Vancouver, Nerwinski, 1 (Bair), 6th minute; 2, San Jose, Judson, 1 (Wondolowski), 7th; 3, San Jose, Wondolowski, 11 (Jungwirth), 34th.

Second half_4, San Jose, Rios, 1 (Eriksson), 73rd.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Jungwirth, San Jose, 31st; Lopez, San Jose, 71st.

Advertisement

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Chris Elliott, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

A_17,458.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau, Jake Nerwinski, Derek Cornelius, Doneil Henry, Ali Adnan, Andy Rose(Lass Bangoura, 76th), Fredy Montero(Michaell Chirinos, 77th), Hwang In-beom, Thelonius Bair(Tosaint Ricketts, 60th), Russell Teibert, Yordy Reyna.

San Jose_Daniel Vega, Marcos Lopez, Florian Jungwirth, Guram Kashia, Tommy Thompson, Vako Qazaishvili(Andres Rios, 70th), Magnus Eriksson, Jackson Yueill, Judson, Cristian Espinoza(Shea Salinas, 80th), Chris Wondolowski(Carlos Fierro, 81st).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow