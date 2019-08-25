San Jose 3, Vancouver 1

Vancouver 1 0 — 1 San Jose 2 1 — 3

First half_1, Vancouver, Nerwinski, 1 (Bair), 6th minute; 2, San Jose, Judson, 1 (Wondolowski), 7th; 3, San Jose, Wondolowski, 11 (Jungwirth), 34th.

Second half_4, San Jose, Rios, 1 (Eriksson), 73rd.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Jungwirth, San Jose, 31st; Lopez, San Jose, 71st.

Advertisement

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Chris Elliott, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

A_17,458.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau, Jake Nerwinski, Derek Cornelius, Doneil Henry, Ali Adnan, Andy Rose(Lass Bangoura, 76th), Fredy Montero(Michaell Chirinos, 77th), Hwang In-beom, Thelonius Bair(Tosaint Ricketts, 60th), Russell Teibert, Yordy Reyna.

San Jose_Daniel Vega, Marcos Lopez, Florian Jungwirth, Guram Kashia, Tommy Thompson, Vako Qazaishvili(Andres Rios, 70th), Magnus Eriksson, Jackson Yueill, Judson, Cristian Espinoza(Shea Salinas, 80th), Chris Wondolowski(Carlos Fierro, 81st).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.