Gregorius helps Yankees pound Dodgers 10-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam off Hyun-Jin Ryu and added a solo shot to help the Yankees set a club record for homers in a month, and New York routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-2 Friday night in a matchup of the two teams with the best records in baseball.

Aaron Judge, Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres also homered as the Yankees ended a four-game skid. They have a major league-leading 57 homers in August, their most in any month.

Starting on five days’ rest, James Paxton (10-6) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings to win his fifth straight start. He struck out 11 and walked none.

Ryu (12-4) gave up seven runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in his shortest outing since June 28.

Advertisement

BRAVES 2, METS 1, 14 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Hamilton singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning for his first hit with Atlanta, and the Braves earned sixth straight win despite yet another sensational game by Jacob deGrom.

The Mets tied a major league record by striking out 26 batters — including 13 by deGrom — but had their five-game winning streak end.

At 21, Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. became the second-youngest player with a 30-homer, 30-steal season. Only Mike Trout did it faster than Acuña.

Hamilton’s grounder off Jeurys Familia (4-2) was just out of reach for diving second baseman Joe Panik, allowing Tyler Flowers to score from third.

DeGrom homered and pitched seven innings of one-run ball.

Luke Jackson (7-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Mark Melancon earned his fifth save.

MARLINS 19, PHILLIES 11

MIAMI (AP) — Starlin Castro homered twice and drove in five runs, and Miami spotted Philadelphia a seven-run lead before rallying to score their most runs ever at Marlins Park.

Isan Díaz hit a three-run homer and John Berti also went deep for the Marlins, who pounded out 19 hits and have won six of their last seven over the Phillies.

Philadelphia led 7-0 in the third thanks in part to Scott Kingery’s three-run triple and Corey Dickerson’s two-run double. It was the first time the Phillies have blown a 7-0 lead since August 2003 at Montreal, when they led 8-0.

Tyler Kinley (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Philadelphia reliever Nick Pivetta (4-6) allowed five runs, one earned, in 2 1/3 innings.

RED SOX 11, PADRES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit two three-run homers and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping Eduardo Rodriguez and the Red Sox to the easy win.

Martinez hit a drive to left in the first inning off rookie Chris Paddack (7-7) and again off rookie Eric Yardley with one out in the sixth, this time into the second deck in left. He has a team-high 30 homers.

The Red Sox have beaten the Padres in six of their last seven meetings and lead the overall series 13-6.

Rodriguez (15-5) allowed only five singles and was backed by four double plays, three of them in the first four innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Paddack lasted only 2 1/3 innings. He was charged with six runs and seven hits.

MARINERS 7, BLUE JAYS 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Omar Narváez and J.P. Crawford homered, and Seattle beat Toronto for its fifth win in six games.

Narváez led off the second inning with his 18th homer and Crawford did the same leading off the fifth, belting his sixth of the year.

Matt Wisler (3-2) got the victory and Matt Magill worked the ninth for his third save.

Seattle took the lead for good in the sixth, scoring three times with just one hit as Toronto’s bullpen struggled to throw strikes. Toronto used five relievers and issued seven walks in four innings of relief.

Toronto’s Sam Gaviglio (4-2) recorded just two outs. He walked three and was charged with three runs.

ASTROS 5, ANGELS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke won his fourth straight start since being traded to Houston and Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

Greinke (14-4) allowed 10 hits, but just three runs — two earned — in 6 2/3 innings. The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner came over in a July 31 deal with Arizona.

Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth for his 31st save.

Kole Calhoun went 4 for 4 and extended his career best by hitting his 28th homer, but the Angels lost their fourth game in a row.

Los Angeles starter José Suarez (2-5) gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jordan Lyles was pulled after pitching six no-hit innings for Milwaukee, and reliever Devin Williams gave up a bloop single with two outs in the seventh.

Lyles (8-8) was taken out after throwing 99 pitches. He struck out five and allowed just two walks, both to Christian Walker.

Williams relieved and retired his first two batters before Walker looped a single into shallow center field.

Four Milwaukee pitchers combined on a two-hitter. Eric Thames and Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (9-13) allowed six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Ketel Marte broke up Milwaukee’s shutout bid with an RBI single in the ninth against Jeremy Jeffress.

NATIONALS 9, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Aníbal Sánchez pitched one-hit ball into the ninth inning and helped himself with two perfectly placed bunts, leading Washington to the victory.

Washington had a short turnaround with an afternoon start after its 7-1 victory at Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Nationals didn’t arrive in Chicago until early Friday morning, but their loaded lineup looked as if it got more than enough rest.

Juan Soto and Adam Eaton homered as Washington improved to 13-4 in its last 17 games.

Chicago had won five in a row, but it was unable to overcome a shaky start by Jon Lester (10-9) and another rough performance at the plate.

Sánchez (8-6) allowed one earned run while improving to 8-0 in his last 16 starts.

CARDINALS 8, ROCKIES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six scoreless innings for St. Louis, Marcell Ozuna homered and drove in three runs.

The Cardinals moved back into first place in the NL Central, one-half game ahead of the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals have won five of six and 11 of 14.

Flaherty (8-6) allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He has allowed one earned run in his past 34 innings and has won four straight decisions.

Colorado’s Peter Lambert (2-4) lasted 4 1/3 innings and gave up six hits and four runs.

INDIANS 4, ROYALS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brad Hand bounced back from his recent struggles to record his 30th save, Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer and Cleveland beat Kansas City.

The All-Star closer, who had blown three consecutive saves, gave up a leadoff single to Alex Gordon in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Cheslor Cuthbert bounced into a double play, extending his hitless streak to 0 for 39, and Bubba Starling grounded out to end the game.

Lindor hit his 22nd homer, a blast to right field off Jakob Junis (8-12) to give Cleveland a 4-0 lead.

Rookie Zach Plesac (7-4) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 8, RANGERS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease settled down after a tough start and Yoán Moncada hit a two-run homer for the second straight night, leading the White Sox to the victory.

Adam Engel added two RBIs as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games.

Cease (3-6) yielded a three-run shot to Willie Calhoun in the first, but the 23-year-old right-hander set a career high with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Texas right-hander Lance Lynn (14-9) allowed seven runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

PIRATES 3, REDS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pablo Reyes hit a game-ending RBI single, driving in pinch-runner Joe Musgrove, and Pittsburgh rallied to beat Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh won for just the ninth time in 39 games since the All-Star break by chipping away at Reds closer Raisel Iglesias (2-9).

The Pirates put together three straight singles to start the ninth, the last a flare to shallow center by Adam Frazier that scored pinch-runner Erik Gonzalez. A sacrifice bunt by Jacob Stallings moved Musgrove to third and Reyes sent a drive to the gap in left-center to give Pittsburgh its eighth straight home victory over the Reds.

Felipe Vázquez (4-1) picked up the win by pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.

RAYS 7, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Meadows hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning, Trevor Richards shined in his second start with Tampa Bay and the Rays beat Baltimore.

Meadows hit a 2-0 pitch from Ty Blach (0-2) deep into the center-field seats to send Tampa Bay to its fourth straight win over Baltimore.

Tampa Bay has won 11 of its last 12 away games and now sits atop the AL wild-card standings. The Rays’ 42-23 road record is the best in the majors.

Richards (1-0) allowed Baltimore two hits and a walk over six shutout innings.

TIGERS 9, TWINS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ronny Rodríguez had three hits, including a grand slam, and Drew VerHagen struck out 11 in a career-high six innings as Detroit beat AL Central-leading Minnesota.

Rodríguez’s first career grand slam capped a five-run sixth inning off All-Star Jose Berríos. The drive helped the Tigers, with the worst record in the league, cut Minnesota’s lead to 2½ games over Cleveland.

Miguel Sanó and Jake Cave each homered twice for Minnesota.

Berríos (10-7) allowed five runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

VerHagen (4-2) got another chance in the Tigers’ beleaguered rotation and had the best outing of his career. He allowed three runs in six innings — his previous high for strikeouts was five against the White Sox on Aug. 6.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.