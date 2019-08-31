Saturday’s NFL Transactions

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived OL Rees Odhiambo and WR Chad Williams.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with K Matt Bryant. Waived DE Chris Odom, TE Logan Paulsen and WR Christian Blake

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Willie Henry,

BUFFALO BILLS — Released RB LeSean McCoy. Waived QB Tyree Jackson, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, CB Captain Munnerlyn and S Kurt Coleman.

Advertisement

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Terry Godwin, DE Bryan Cox, Jr., LB Jared Norris, S Cole Luke, G Rishard Cook, S Corrion Ballard, CB Josh Thornton, S Quin Blanding, TE Temarrick Hemingway, DT Bijhon Jackson, LB Sione Teuhema and WR DeAndrew White. Waived-injured TE Marcus Baugh.

CHICAGO BEARS — waived TE Ian Bunting, DE Jonathan Bullard, WR Marvin Hall, WR Thomas Ives, WR Ish Hyman and DB Stephen Denmark.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived WR Cody Core, LB Deshaun Davis, LB Malik Jefferson and OL John Jerry

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived S Su’a Cravens, DB-LB Jamal Carter and FB George Aston

DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Teez Tabor and DT PJ Johnson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived K Sam Ficken.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived RB Josh Ferguson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DT Caraun Reid, WR Jordan Veasy, OT J’Marcus Webb and LB Carroll Phillips.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived QB Alex McGough, WR Terrelle Pryor, CB Saivion Smith, S C.J. Reavis, LB Connor Strachan and LB Davis Tull.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Cody Thompson and CB Herb Miller.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived FB Andrew Beck, WR Braxton Berrios and WR-CB Gunner Olszewski.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Elijah McGuire.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DB Marcelis Branch.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived QB Paxton Lynch and DB DeShawn Shead.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived S JoJo McIntosh, LB Gary Johnson, DL Ryan Bee and DL Khairi Clark.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.