Saturday’s NFL Transactions

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released QBs Drew Anderson and Charles Kanoff; RB Dontae Strickland; WRs Pharoh Cooper, Chad Williams, A.J. Richardson and Isaac Zico; OL Colby Gossett, Coleman Shelton, Parker Ehinger, Patrick Lawrence and Jacob Ohnesorge; TEs Ricky Seals-Jones, Darrell Daniels, Caleb Wilson and Drew Belcher; DL Bruce Hector, Pasoni Tasini, Siupeli Anau and Sterling Bailey; LBs Vontarrius Dora, Cameron Malveaux and Dante Booker; Ss Jonathan Owens and Tyler Sigler; CBs Nate Brooks and Deatrick Nichols; and P Ryan Winslow. Waived-injured RB Wes Hills, OL Rees Odhiambo, OL William Sweet, LB Pita Taumoepenu and CB Brandon Williams.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with K Matt Bryant. Placed QB Matt Simms on IR. Waived DB Parker Baldwin, LB Yurik Bethune, WR Christian Blake, RB Tony Brooks-James, S Chris Cooper, LB Tre’ Crawford, TE Thomas Duarte, QB Danny Etling, WR Devin Gray, WR Marcus Green, G Sean Harlow, DE Austin Larkin, S Ronald Martin, LB Chase Middleton, DE Durrant Miles, C Chandler Miller, CB Jalen Myrick, CB Ryan Neal, DE Chris Odom, OL Jalen Robinson, K Giorgio Tavecchio, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, WR C.J. Worton and DT Justin Zimmer. Released LB Bruce Carter, DT Stefan Charles, OL Adam Gettis, TE Logan Paulsen, K Blair Walsh and OL John Wetzel. Waived-injured LB Richie Brown, CB Taveze Calhoun, TE Alex Gray, LB Del’Shawn Phillips and CB Jayson Stanley.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived LB Aaron Adeoye, OT Marcus Applefield, CB Terrell Bonds, CB Maurice Canady, LB E.J. Ejiya, RB Tyler Ervin, FB Christopher Ezeala, DT Willie Henry Jr., TE Cole Herdman, DB Bennett Jackson, WR Sean Modster, LB Donald Payne, G R.J. Prince, TE Charles Scarff, DT Zach Sieler, RB De’Lance Turner, WR Antoine Wesley and DT Gerald Willis. Terminated-injury CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste. Waived-injured K Cameron Nizialek. Terminated the contract of S Brynden Trawick. Placed G-T Randin Crecelius, RB Kenneth Dixon, LB Alvin Jones, DB Fish Smithson and CB Tavon Young on IR.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Vosean Joseph and RB Senorise Perry on IR. Placed LB Tyrell Dodson on the Commissioner’s exempt list. Released DE Sam Acho, TE Nate Becker, WR Victor Bolden Jr., TE Kyle Carter, S Kurt Coleman, WR Nick Easley, DE Jeff Holland, QB Tyree Jackson, OT Jarron Jones, LB Deon Lacey, CB Cam Lewis, CB Ryan Lewis, OL Erik Magnuson, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, RB LeSean McCoy, K Chase McLaughlin, CB Captain Munnerlyn, RB Marcus Murphy, DT Kyle Peko, WR Cam Phillips, CB Lafayette Pitts, OL Demetrius Rhaney, CB Denzel Rice, WR David Sills, TE Keith Towbridge, RB Christian Wade, S Abraham Wallace, DT L.T. Walton, WR Duke Williams, DE Eddie Yarbrough and DT Roderick Young.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Terry Godwin, DE Bryan Cox, Jr., LB Jared Norris, S Cole Luke, G Rishard Cook, S Corrion Ballard, CB Josh Thornton, S Quin Blanding, TE Temarrick Hemingway, DT Bijhon Jackson, LB Sione Teuhema and WR DeAndrew White. Waived-injured TE Marcus Baugh.

CHICAGO BEARS — Terminated the contract of QB Tyler Bray. Placed TE Dax Raymond and G Blake Blackmar on IR. Waived RB Ryan Nall, WR Tanner Gentry, DE Jonathan Bullard, LB Kylie Fitts, LB James Vaughters, CB Stephen Denmark, RB Josh Caldwell, WR Joe Walker, WR Taquan Mizzell Sr., WR Marvin Hall, WR Thomas Ives, WR Jordan Williams-Lambert, TE Ellis Richardson, TE Jesper Horsted, TE Ian Bunting, OL Jordan McCray, OL Alex Bars, OL Sam Mustipher, OL Marquez Tucker, OL Joe Lowery, OL Tommy Dolesm, DL Jonathan Harris, DL Jalen Dalton, DL Daryle Banfield, LB Jameer Thurman, LB Chuck Harris, LB Matt Betts, CB Michael Joseph, CB John Franklin III, CB Clifton Duck, S Jonathon Mincy Sr., S Doyin Jibowu and LS John Wirtel.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed HB Rodney Anderson and QB Jeff Driskel on IR. Placed CB Darqueze Dennard and OT Jonah Williams on the PUP list. Waived-injured WR Hunter Sharp. Waived TE Moritz Böhringer, CB Jordan Brown, WR Ventell Bryant, CB Anthony Chesley, WR Cody Core, LB Deshaun Davis, LB Noah Dawkins, HB Jordan Ellis, OT Justin Evans, HB Quinton Flowers, TE Jordan Franks, CB Davontae Harris, S Trayvon Henderson, LB Malik Jefferson, S Tyree Kinnel, C Brad Lundblade, WR Stanley Morgan, CB KeiVarae Russell, TE Mason Schreck and G Keaton Sutherland.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded an undisclosed 2020 draft pick to Green Bay for G Justin McCray and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. Termintaed the contracts of LB Ray-Ray Armstrong, P Britton Colquitt, DT Carl Davis and OT Bryan Witzmann. Waived WR Dorian Baker, DT Brandin Bryant, TE Stephen Carlson, TE Seth DeValve, OT Brian Fineanganofo, RB Trayone Gray, LB Willie Harvey, S J.T. Hassell, WR Ishmael Hyman, CB Robert Jackson, K Greg Joseph, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., S Montrel Meander, WR Braxton Miller, RB A.J. Ouellette, DE Jarrell Owens, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DT Brian Price, DE Wyatt Ray, S Tigie Sankoh, OT Brad Seaton, WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, LB Anthony Stubbs, T Travis Vornkahl, LB Dedrick Young II, WR Derrick Willies, G Willie Wright and DE Anthony Zettel. Waived-injured G Kyle Kalis and FB Joe Kerridge. Placed CB Phillip Gaines on IR.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived OT Juwann Bushell-Beatty, OT Jake Campos, QB Taryn Christion, RB Jordan Chunn, LB Chris Covington, WR Reggie Davis, CB Treston Decoud, WR Jalen Guyton, LB Nate Hall, OT Mitch Hyatt, RB Darius Jackson, CB Mike Jackson, TE Marcus Lucas, OT Lukayus McNeil, CB Donovan Olumba, LB Justin Phillips, LB Kyle Quiero, P Kasey Redfern, LS Drew Scott, DT Shakir Soto, DE Ricky Walker, RB Mike Weber, QB Mike White, WR Cedrick Wilson, DE Daniel Wise and FB Ryan Yurachek. Released S George Iloka. Waived-injured TE Codey McElroy, CB Tyvis Powell, and S Jameill Showers. Placed WR Noah Brown on the PUP list. Placed DE Jalen Jelks, WR Jon’Vea Johnson, DT Daniel Ross, CB Chris Westry and G Cody Wichmann on IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived FB George Aston, OT Quinn Bailey, WR Trinity Benson, LB Keishawn Bierria, OL Adam Bisnowaty, OL Jake Brendel, WR Fred Brown, LB Jamal Carter, CB Rashard Causey, S Su’a Cravens, WR Steven Dunbar Jr., LB Ahmad Gooden, QB Kevin Hogan, CB Alijah Holder, RB Devontae Jackson, CB Trey Johnson, G-C Sam Jones, OL Tyler Jones, WR Brendan Langley, OT John Leglue, WR Kelvin McKnight, LB Dadi Nicolas, QB Brett Rypien, DL Deyon Sizer, CB Linden Stephens, TE Moral Stephens, RB David Williams and DE DeShawn Williams. Waived-injured C Ryan Crozier, LB Joe Dineen, RB Khalfani Muhammad and S Dymonte Thomas. Released G Don Barclay, TE-FB Orson Charles, OL Chaz Green and S Shamarko Thomas.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Johnathan Alston, DT John Atkins, LB Malik Carney, TE Jerome Cunningham, OT Andrew Donnal, LB Garret Dooley, WR Jonathan Duhart, DT P.J. Johnson, WR Tom Kennedy,LB Steve Longa, TE Isaac Nauta, OT Matt Nelson, QB Luis Perez, LB Anthony Pittman, WR Brandon Powell, DT Ray Smith, RB Justin Stockton, CB Teez Tabor, RB Mark Thompson, TE Austin Traylor, S Charles Washington and DE Johnathan Wynn. Waived-injured DT Fred Jones, C Leo Koloamatangi and WR Andy Jones.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released G Dejon Allen, TE Evan Baylis, FB Tommy Bohanon, RB Tra Carson, G Anthony Coyle, T Gerhard de Beer, CB Kabion Ento, K Sam Ficken, LB James Folston, RB Keith Ford, S Natrell Jamerson, LB Markus Jones, CB Jocquez Kalili, QB DeShone Kizer, WR Allen Lazard, DL James Looney, S Tray Matthews, TE Pharoah McKever, WR J’Mon Moore, T Yosh Nijman, G/T Adam Pankey, CB Jackson Porter, LB Randy Ramsey, WR Teo Redding, CB Nydair Rouse, DL Olive Sagapolu, LB Brady Sheldon, DL Deon Simon, WR Malik Taylor and QB Manny Wilkins.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released ILB Tyrell Adams and P Bryan Anger. Waived WR Floyd Allen, OLB Jesse Aniebonam, CB Derrick Baity Jr., LB Davin Bellamy, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, RB Damarea Crockett, OLB Jamal Davis II, OT Christian DiLauro, WR Johnnie Dixon, NT Javi Edwards, S Austin Exford, RB Josh Ferguson, WR Chad Hansen, DE Joel Heath, S A.J. Hendy, RB Karan Higdon Jr., DE Albert Huggins, S Chris Johnson, WR Tyron Johnson, T Rick Leonard, WR Steven Mitchell Jr., NT Walter Palmore, CB Jermaine Ponder, LB Gimel President, G Malcolm Pridgeon, G Maurquice Shakir, WR Vyncint Smith, DE Tracy Sprinkle, QB Jordan Ta’amu and WR Jester Weah. Waived-injured LB B.J. Bello and LB Xavier Woodson. Placed QB Joe Webb III on IR. Signed DE-LB Jadeveon Clowney signed as a franchise player.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived S Micah Abernathy, OT Jackson Barton, CB Jalen Collins, WR Ashton Dulin, G Jake Eldrenkamp, OT Antonio Garcia, DE Gerri Green, DE Obum Gwacham, K Cole Hedlund, WR Krishawn Hogan, CB Isaiah Langley, WR Roger Lewis, LB Skai Moore, C Daniel Munyer, DE Carroll Phillips, DT Johnny Robinson, DT Sterling Shippy, G Nate Theaker, S Jacob Thieneman, WR Jordan Veasy, QB Phillip Walker, RB Aca’Cedric Ware and Marquis Young. Released TE Gabe Holmes, DT Caraun Reid, TE Ross Travis, OT J’Marcus Webb and RB Charcandrick West. Waived-Injured WR Penny Hart, S Isaiah Johnson, WR Marcus Johnson, Kai Nacua, CB Shakial Taylor and LB Ahmad Thomas.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Jake Ryan on the reserve-NFI list. Waived DT Lyndon Johnson, S C.J. Reavis, CB Quenton Meeks, OL Ka’John Armstrong, WR Tyre Brady, CB Tae Hayes, RB Elijah Hood, TE Charles Jones, WR Raphael Leonard, TE Carson Meier, S Joshua Moon, CB Picasso Nelson, CB Saivion Smith, OL Bunchy Stallings, LB Connor Strachan, DT Kalani Vakameilalo, WR Michael Walker, CB Brandon Watson, DL Andrew Williams, TE Donnie Ernsberger, QB Alex McGough, TE Ethan Wolf, WR Quadree Henderson, DT Michael Hughes and WR Tre McBride. Waived-injured OL Donnell Greene, RB Devante Mays, OL KC McDermott and OL Leonard Wester. Placed OL Ben Ijalana and WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. on IR.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived G Jeff Allen, OT Dino Boyd, WR Jamal Custis, WR Rashard Davis, LB Raymond Davison, DE Hunter Dimick, WR Jody Fortson, P Jack Fox, TE Manasseh Garner, G Zack Golditch, DT Justin Hamilton, LB D’Juan Hines, S Harold Jones-Quartey, TE Nick Keizer, QB Chase Litton, RB Marcus Marshall, DE Rob McCray, G Kahlil McKenzie, CB Herb Miller, CB Dakari Monroe, OT Pace Murphy, C Jimmy Murray, OT Chidi Okeke, QB Kyle Shurmur, S Andrew Soroh, WR Cody Thompson, WR Jalen Tolliver, CB D’Montre Wade and DT Cavon Walker. Waived-injured WR Felton Davis and CB Michael Hunter. Placed WR Gehrig Dieter and DE Breeland Speaks on IR. Placed LB Darius Harris on the NFL list.

LOS ANGLES CHARGERS — Released DE Patrick Afriyie, G Larry Allen, G Chris Brown, OT Blake Camper, DE Thomas Costigan, RB Jeremy Cox, G Spencer Drango, WR Malachi Dupre, RB Derrick Gore, CB Kemon Hall, DT Reggie Howard, TE Ben Johnson, QB Cardale Jones, DE Anthony Lanier, CB Bradford Lemmons, WR Justice Liggins, DT Dee Liner, TE Vince Mayle, DT T.Y. McGill, OT Jamar McGloster, WR Jason Moore, RB Detrez Newsome, P Tyler Newsome, WR Andre Patton, S Adarius Pickett, CB Rodney Randle, CB Jeff Richards, WR Artavis Scott, WR Jordan Smallwood, TE Matt Sokol, CB Arrion Springs, C Tanner Volson, S Jaylen Watkins, OT Brant Weiss, LB Kyle Wilson and LB Elijah Zeise. Placed OT Russell Okung on the reserve-NFI list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LB Dakota Allen, OT Chandler Brewer, DT Marquise Copeland, RB Justin Davis, DB Donte Deayon, DE Landis Durham, DE John Franklin, WR Khadarel Hodge, RB John Kelly, G Jeremiah Kolone, DB Steven Parker, DB Kevin Peterson and QB John Wolford. Waived-injured WR Alex Bachman, LB Josh Carraway, DB Dominique Hatfield and LB Trevon Young. Placed LB Micah Kiser on IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Robert Nkemdiche and CB Cordrea Tankersley on the PUP list. Released-injured TE Dwayne Allen. Waived-injured LB Quentin Poling. Released WR Brice Butler, DE Tank Carradine and CB Tyler Patmon. Waived C Tony Adams, CB Cornell Armstrong, CB Jalen Davis, LB Nick DeLuca, G Michael Dunn, LS Wesley Farnsworth, RB Kenneth Farrow, WR Isaiah Ford, C-G KyleFuller, DE Dewayne Hendrix, DE Tyrone Holmes, WR Reece Horn, WR Trenton Irwin, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, DT Joey Mbu, CB Torry McTyer, G-OT Aaron Monteiro, CB Nik Needham, DT Jamiyus Pittman, DT Durval Queiroz Neto, WR T.J. Rahming, CB David Rivers, QB Jake Rudock, S Maurice Smith, LB Terrance Smith, DT Cory Thomas and LB Tre’ Watson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Jeff Badet, FB Khari Blasingame, QB Jake Browning, LB Reshard Cliett, OT Aviante Collins, DT Curtis Cothran, WR Davion Davis, LB Devante Downs, C Cornelius Edison, RB De’Angelo Henderson, TE Cole Hikutini, WR Alexander Hollins, CB Craig James, DE Stacy Keely, C John Keenoy, LB Greer Martini, CB Nate Meadors, WR Dillon Mitchell, OT Storm Norton, DT Tito Odenigbo, DE Anree Saint-Amour, DE Karter Schult, QB Kyle Sloter, LB Cameron Smith, S Derron Smith, CB Duke Thomas, WR Laquon Treadwell, P-K Kaare Vedvik, OT Nate Wozniak and WR Brandon Zylstra. Waived-injured DE Ade Aruna and S Isaiah Wharton. Placed TE David Morgan on the PUP list. Placed DE Tashawn Bower on the reserve/NFI list. Acquired CB Mark Fields from Kansas City for a conditional 2021 draft pick.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired C Russell Bodine from Buffalo for and undiclosed draft pick. Placed C David Andrews, OL Hjalte Froholdt, DB Malik Gant and DL Derek Rivers IR. Placed OL Yodny Cajuste on the reserve/NFI list and WR Cameron Meredith on the PUP list. Released TE Stephen Anderson, TE Andrew Beck, WR Braxton Berrios, RB Nick Brossette, OL Cole Croston, WR Ryan Davis, OL James Ferentz, OL Tyler Gauthier, LB Terez Hall, DL Trent Harris, DB A.J. Howard, QB Brian Hoyer, OL Martez Ivey, FB Jakob Johnson, DL Ufomba Kamalu, OL Cedrick Lang, LB Calvin Munson, DL David Parry, WR Damoun Patterson, LB Christian Sam, TE Eric Saubert, OL Dan Skipper, OL Tyree St. Louis, WR Demaryius Thomas, DL Nick Thurman, DB Ken Webster, and LB Scooby Wright III.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Terminated the contracts of S Chris Banjo, FB Michael Burton, DT Ziggy Hood, OT Michael Ola and DL Sylvester Williams. Waived TE Dan Arnold, WR Emmanuel Butler, DB T.J. Green, LB Porter Gustin, C Marcus Henry, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, OL Derrick Kelly II, TE Alizé Mack, DL Devine Ozigbo and DB Terrel Williams Jr. Placed OT Jermon Bushrod on reserve/retired list. Placed OT-G Marshall Newhouse, CB-PR Marcus Sherels and C-G Cameron Tom on IR. Announced DE Carl Granderson was reinstated from the exempt/commissioner permission list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived QB Kyle Lauletta; DT Chris Slayton; RB Jon Hilliman; WRs TJ Jones and Reggie White, Jr.; TEs C.J. Conrad and Jake Powell; OL Paul Adams, Evan Brown, Malcolm Bunche and James O’Hagan; DL Freedom Akinmoladun, Jake Ceresna, John Jenkins; LBs Joey Alfieri, Jake Carlock, Terrence Fede, Avery Moss and Josiah Tauaefa; DBs Tenny Adewusi and Terrell Sinkfield, Jr.; P Johnny Townsend and LS Taybor Pepper. Waived-injured LB Keion Adams, DB Kenny Ladler, OT Victor Salako, DB Henre’ Toliver, WR Alex Wesley, OT Chad Wheeler and DB Ronald Zamort. Waived DB Kamrin Moore off the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed LB Jonathan Anderson, OT George Asafo-Adjei, WR Brittan Golden, TE Scott Simonson and RB Rod Smith on IR.

NEW YORK JETS — Traded CB Parry Nickerson to Seattle for a conditional 2021 draft pick. Waived DL Jachai Polite, QB Davis Webb, QB Luke Falk, RB Elijah McGuire, RB-WR Valentine Holmes, WR Quincy Adeboyejo, DL Justin Alexandre, T Calvin Anderson, OL Ryan Anderson, OL Ben Braden, CB Alex Brown, Kyron Brown, LB James Burgess, WR Deontay Burnett, CB Tevaughn Campbell, P Matt Darr, S Godwin Igwebuike, S Derek Kindred, OL Wyatt Miller, G Jordan Morgan, LB Jamey Mosley, CB Mark Myers, WR Sharone Peake, DL Trevon Sanders, T Eric Smith, WR Jeff Smith, DL MyQuon Stought, C Jon Toth, WR Tim White and LB Anthony Wint. Placed CB Bless Austin on the reserve-NFI list. Released TE Eric Tomlinson. LB Stephone Anthony, CB Marcus Cooper and WR Deonte Thompson. Placed CB Bless Austin on the reserve/NFI list. Placed LB Brandon Copeland and TE Chris Herndon on the reserve/suspended list.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived WR Marcell Ateman, DE Quinton Bell, RB James Butler, LB Jason Cabinda, LB Te’von Coney, G Lester Cotton Sr., WR Keelan Doss, LB Koa Farmer, WR Rico Gafford, WR Keon Hatcher, G-OT Denver Kirkland, CB Dylan Mabin, OT Justin Murray, CB Nick Nelson, WR De’Mornay Pierson-El, OT Tyler Roemer and DT Anthony Rush. Released FB Keith Smith, DB Ethan Westbrooks and LB Kyle Wilber. Waived-injured TE Paul Butler. Placed DT Justin Ellis on IR. Placed G Richie Incognito and CB Nevin Lawson on the reserve/suspended list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed CB Jalen Mills on the PUP list. Released G-C Stefen Wisniewski. Waived RB Josh Adams, TE Alex Ellis, DT Treyvon Hester, G Sua Opeta, TE Joshua Perkins, RB Boston Scott, RB Wendell Smallwood, QB Clayton Thorson, OT Brett Toth and WR Greg Ward.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released QB Devlin Hodges; RBs Trey Edmunds, Travon McMillian and Malik Williams; WRs Trey Griffey, Johnny Holton, Tevin Jones, Brandon Reilly, Eli Rogers and Diontae Spencer; TEs Micky Crum, Kevin Rader, Christian Scotland-Williamson and Trevor Wood; OL Garrett Brumfield, Derwin Gray, J.C. Hassanauer, Patrick Morris and Damian Prince; DBs Marcus Allen, Dravon Askew-Henry, Marcelis Branch, Jhvonte Dean, P.J. Locke and Trevon Mathis; LBs Jayrone Elliott, Christian Kuntz, Tegray Scales, Sutton Smith and Robert Spillane, and DL Winston Craig, Greg Gilmore, Henry Mondeaux, Casey Sayles and Conor Sheehy; K Matthew Wright and P Ian Berryman.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived-injured DB Adrian Colbert and OL Andrew Lauderdale. Placed RB Jerick McKinnon and WR Nick Williams on IR. Placed TE Garrett Celek on the PUP list. Released DB Antone Exum Jr., LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DL Jamell Garcia-Williams, G Joshua Garnett, DL Kevin Givens, S Marcell Harris, TE Daniel Helm, WR Malik Henry, LB Elijah Lee, WR Jordan Matthews, LB David Mayo, DL Damontre Moore, LB LaRoy Reynolds, G Ross Reynolds, S Tyree Robinson, QB Wilton Speight, WR Chris Thompson, DL Jordan Thompson, OL Najee Toran, DL Jeremiah Valoaga, RB Austin Walter and RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Terminated the contracts of FB Nick Bellore, WR Jaron Brown, DE Cassius Marsh, C Marcus Martin, DT Jamie Meder, DB DeShawn Shead, QB Geno Smith and CB Jamar Taylor. Waived QB J.T. Barrett, WR Jazz Ferguson, TE Jackson Harris, OT Will Holden, TE Jacob Hollister, LB Jawuan Johnson, WR Kahlil Lewis, S Shalom Luani, QB Paxton Lynch, RS J.D. McKissic, DT Earl Mitchell, WR Nyqwan Murray, OT Elijah Nkansah, WR Keenan Reynolds, G Jordan Roos, TE Wes Saxton, RB Bo Scarbrough, DE Logan Tago, CB Simeon Thomas, G Landon Turner, RB Xavier Turner, OT Brian Wallace, WR Terry Wright and LB Juwon Young. Waived-injured CB Jeremy Boykins and LB Justin Currie. Placed DT Demarcus Christmas and G Phil Haynes on the PUP list. Placed G Jordan Simmons on IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Acquired OT Jerald Hawkins and 2021 seventh-round draft pick from Pittsburgh for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Waived RB Bruce Anderson III, S John Battle, DL Terry Beckner, OT Cole Boozer, S Kentrell Brice, WR Emanuel Hall, S Isaiah Johnson, TE Jordan Leggett, LB Noah Spence, C Nate Trewyn and CB Mazzi Wilkins. Released RB Andre Ellington and K Cairo Santos. Waived-injured DL Jeremiah Ledbetter. Waived-NFI QB Nick Fitzgerald. Placed CB Ryan Smith on the reserve/suspended list. Placed LB Jason Pierre-Paul on the active-NFI list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived P Austin Barnard, RB Alex Barnes, DL Amani Bledsoe, LB Eric Cotton, CB Kenneth Durden, LB Ukeme Eligwe, C Hronis Grasu, OL A.T. Hall, DL Frank Herron, TE Parker Hesse, TE Ryan Hewitt, WR Cody Hollister, DL Braxton Hoyett, RB Akeem Hunt, DB Mike Jordan, C Corey Levin, LB LaTroy Lewis, OT Tyler Marz, WR Tanner McEvoy, RB Jeremy McNichols, DL Chris Nelson, CB Kareem Orr, OL Austin Pasztor, CB D’Andre Payne, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, LB Derrick Roberson, LB Quart’e Sapp, OL Aaron Stinnie, S JoJo Tillery, WR Papi White, QB Logan Woodside, S Ladarius Wiley and WR DeAngelo Yancey. Traded WR Taywan Taylor to Cleveland for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. Placed DL Jeffery Simmons on the reserve-NFI list.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released CB Adonis Alexander, LB Andrew Ankrah, DL Ryan Bee, LB B.J. Blunt, DL Jonathan Bonner, WR Jehu Chesson, DL Khairi Clark, WR Josh Doctson, LB Marquis Flowers, G Jerald Foster, OT Blake Hance, CB Deion Harris, TE J.P. Holtz, LB Gary Johnson, G Zac Kerin, WR Darvin Kidsy Jr., CB Ashton Lampkin, DL Austin Maloata, QB Jalan McClendon, S JoJo McIntosh, TE Donald Parham Jr., OT Timon Parris, RB Samaje Perine, WR Brian Quick, S Jeremy Reaves, RB Craig Reynolds, OT Corey Robinson, WR Cam Sims, LB Marcus Smith II, G Hugh Thornton, CB D.J. White, DL JoJo Wicker and LB Darrell Williams. Waived-injured TE Matt Flanagan.

