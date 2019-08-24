Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 19, Isle of Wight Academy 13
Benedictine 43, Trinity Episcopal 10
Catholic 54, Norfolk Christian School 18
North Cross 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Portsmouth Christian 35, Fredericksburg Christian 14
St. Michael 44, Eastern Shore Bucks, Del. 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.